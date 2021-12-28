BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco attorney Mark Webb, Esq. is taking on the leading food delivery corporation in America to require safer driving practices. Webb calls for DoorDash to stop texting drivers without mounted cell phones and to implement more safety measures to limit distracted driving overall in a lawsuit filed against DoorDash in the Alameda County Superior Court last week (Case No. RG21108961). This comes after a fatal collision in Berkeley, where a DoorDash driver allegedly killed a female pedestrian in July in plain view of her two children. Webb filed a wrongful death lawsuit asking for injunctive relief, where the court would instruct DoorDash — a multibillion-dollar company and the leading delivery service in the U.S. — to improve its practices after this tragic collision occurred. He also asks for punitive damages in his suit.
The accident occurred on July 26, where DoorDash driver Helen Dale was on her way to pick up a delivery. She allegedly hit 54-year-old Latitia Austin Ahmad on Ashby Avenue, fatally injuring her and Ahmad's daughter, 25-year-old Delvonnia Cooper, who survived but sustained major injuries. In August, Webb filed a wrongful death case against Dale, on behalf of Cooper and her brother Sharif Ahmad. On Thursday, Webb updated the paperwork to file the lawsuit solely against DoorDash and Dale was dropped from the lawsuit due to a separate insurance settlement. In addition to injunctive relief, he has asked the court for punitive damages, which seek to penalize a defendant for outrageous conduct.
Webb has asked the court for a jury trial and the case is scheduled for a hearing before a judge in February. Webb hopes that DoorDash, as a leader in its industry, takes this opportunity to bring major changes and implement the necessary safety measures needed to further prevent such collisions from happening again.
Case No. RG21108961
Because the lawsuit was just filed, arguments have not yet been heard in court.
Mark Webb, Esq.
Mark Webb, Esq. (http://www.MarkWebb.com) is a personal injury trial attorney and the leading partner at his private practice specializing in personal injury, business litigation, and elder abuse cases.
After graduating Harvard, Mark moved to San Francisco and began the study of law at Golden Gate University. He was then recruited by the United States Department of Justice to work in the criminal division (Organized Crime and Racketeering Section) in Washington D.C. He was then enlisted by the U.S. Attorney in San Francisco, where he became their most prolific and successful federal prosecutor winning 15 consecutive jury trials including the first RICO trial ever presented to a jury in the district.
After four years of government service, Mark established his own private law practice in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he applies the trial techniques he had developed as a federal prosecutor, allowing his private law practice flourished. His practice focuses on civil litigation and trial work on behalf of injured clients, including successfully getting Match.com to remove sex offenders from their dating site (Case No. CV 11-03795 SVW JENX).
