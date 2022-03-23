NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The doughnuts market is expected to grow by USD 5.02 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for doughnuts in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. Improved living standards and the rise in the number of middle-class families will facilitate the doughnuts market growth in North America over the forecast period.
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download the Free Sample Report
Doughnuts Market: Growing number of stores and retail outlets to drive growthThe key factor driving growth in the doughnuts market is the growing number of stores and retail outlets. The culture of socializing at cafés has become popular among urban youth. The increased influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic segment have necessitated an increase in the number of foodservice outlets. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of food and beverages, such as fresh baked goods and hot beverages, have further led to the emergence of doughnut shops, coffee shops, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). The growing popularity of malls and shopping centers has also encouraged many new players to invest substantially in the distribution of doughnuts through these centers. The growth in the infrastructure in developing countries, like new airports and highways, also provides scope to major coffee chains for establishing new outlets
Doughnuts Market: Growing demand for healthier doughnuts to be a major trend
The growing demand for healthier doughnuts is a major trend supporting the doughnuts market share growth. Doughnuts are one of the most popular types of pastry consumed in the US, both at home as well as away from home, and the sales of doughnuts accounted for over 20% of the total pastry sales in 2015. However, with changing consumer lifestyles, the demand for healthier varieties like whole grain, high fiber, low-fat, all-natural, and fortified options has gone up. Many people across the globe prefer fresh and home-cooked foods rather than unhealthy processed or pre-packaged, as well as foods with high calories. To meet this demand, new vendors are launching healthier doughnuts with less sugar content. Many bakers are using organic, nutritious, and fibrous ingredients like nuts, raw cocoa, fruit, and coconut oil in their products.
To know about more drivers, trends & challenges -Download a free sample now!
Doughnuts Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the doughnuts market by Product (yeast doughnuts and cake doughnuts), End-user (foodservice and retail), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The doughnuts market share growth by the yeast doughnuts segment will be significant for revenue generation. Major retail outlets like Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (a subsidiary of JAB Holding Co. Sarl) and Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. mostly offer traditional yeast-raised doughnuts. Glazed yeast doughnuts are the most popular type of doughnuts across the world. Vegan yeast-raised doughnuts are gaining prominence among vegan consumers, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Vendors are extensively offering such doughnuts in the market. Therefore, such offerings by vendors are expected to contribute to the growth of the yeast doughnuts segment of the market during the forecast period.
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report
Related Reports:
- The frozen bakery products market share is expected to increase by USD 10.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. Download a free sample now!
- The ready-to-eat food market share is expected to increase by USD 71.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15%. Download a free sample now!
Doughnuts Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 5.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.10
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC
- Doughnut Time Ltd.
- Focus Brands LLC
- Glory Hole Doughnuts
- Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
- Inspire Brands Inc.
- J.CO Donuts & Coffee
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- McDonald Corp.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doughnuts-market---35-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-americayeast-doughnuts-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--17000-technavio--reports-301508841.html
SOURCE Technavio