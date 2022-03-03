COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Looking to open a coffee shop? Then discover the book and proven system that have launched over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states.
To get started, you can download a free recorded introduction to Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed to Specialty Coffee, recorded by author Greg Ubert.
The Founder and President of award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, Ubert used the book as the basis for the company's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
He and his 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup consulting team help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience open independent coffee shops.
"We set up new business owners to reach their goals," Ubert said. "Whether it's to have a successful business, to have delighted customers, or to support their local community, our 7 Steps team can help you get there."
As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup also supplies award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help their businesses thrive.
After a new coffee shop opens, the 7 Steps team supports the owners and managers through grand opening celebrations and beyond to ensure ongoing success.
Crimson Cup customer Kim Krantz opened Coffee Chaos in Midland, Michigan in 2004.
"The approach that Crimson Cup takes is to make me, at Coffee Chaos, the best shop that I can possibly be," he said. "That I can sell the most coffee that I can sell. That I'm giving the best product, the best service. All of those things are what they are helping me do."
"They want to make me successful. Because if I'm successful, Crimson Cup's successful. That business model is so unique. That's what sets them apart."
Ubert said he continues to see strong opportunity for new coffee shop owners.
"There are so many cities and towns that lack a good coffee shop," he said. "We're here to help anyone who wants to get started in specialty coffee."
7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the first contact for all new coffee shop owners. Reach him by emailing sfullerton@crimsoncup.com or by calling 1.888.800.9224.
"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffeehouse, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors. Chances are, we can help you!"
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
