NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ILTG Media, Inc. is proud to announce their first book Drive Through Napa, a popular consumer guide to the wineries and regions of California's Napa Valley, won a significant honor at this year's American Advertising Awards. Designer Kathy Lajvardi received an award in the category of book design for her work.
"We tried to make the book accessible yet stylish, and ease of use was important as well," Lajvardi said. "I'm thrilled that we've been recognized for a design that was definitely a departure from tradition."
Drive Through Napa has also been honored and singled out for praise by winemakers and others in the Napa Valley wine industry. "When you address something as complex as Napa AVAs, it is a major success when you can make it so clear that everybody understands," said noted Napa winemaker and entrepreneur Jean Hoefliger. "Helping the wine industry to educate the public benefits us all, so we appreciate the effort and believe it's a great honor to receive this prestigious award."
"Drive Through Napa is a great resource for both the novice and the collector, as well as any wine professional with an interest in Napa Valley," said Bill Farmer, Tasting Room Manager at Raymond Vineyards. "The concept of having key players, winemakers and vintners talk about appellations rather than their own properties is refreshing and gives some real insight into the magic that is this special place on the globe."
Drive Through Napa is available in audiobook, paperback and ebook through Amazon for consumers. Retailers and wineries can order wholesale copies by emailing cheers@ilikethisgrape.com
The second book in the series, Drive Through Paso Robles, will be published later this year. You can order a copy in advance: http://bit.ly/PasoAdvance
About: ILTG Media, Inc. I Like This Grape is a content media platform aimed at making the education and discovery of wine relatable to modern consumers. It partners with interesting sommeliers, winemakers and wine educators to create unique content, from live events to books and videos. For more information, visit http://ilikethisgrape.com.
