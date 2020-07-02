DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop, the leading smart kitchen platform, today announced the addition of Cynthia West as Vice President of Global Sales. West joins the team from her home base in southern California to further Drop's mission of spreading the love of home cooking by making it effortless and rewarding, rallying all connected appliances around the Drop Kitchen OS platform to evolve the business in a scalable and sustainable way. She comes to Drop from PROS where she led and coached the sales team to the company's largest SaaS deal at that time.
"Cynthia joining our team, with her years of sales leadership, signals a real evolution in where Drop is going," said Ben Harris, CEO and Co-founder of Drop. "With her guidance and support we are dramatically improving the product offering for our current appliance partners, and spreading that value to all the appliance manufacturers looking for support in getting their appliances connected. Her experience at a number of other startups with various exits, from acquisition to IPO, along with deep knowledge of SaaS, platform and hardware markets is the ideal ingredient to take the company to the next level."
The appliance market is moving into an era of penetration around smart, connected appliances, expected to grow to $8.2 billion in the next four years. Founded in 2012, and recently raising $13.3 million in Series A funding, Drop is poised to grow exponentially. The company works with marquee kitchen brands like Instant Brands, GE Appliances and Electrolux who are only a few of the companies with appliances on the rapidly growing Drop Kitchen OS platform.
"Joining Drop is exciting, not only the opportunity to help grow the company further in the connected appliance space, but being able to leverage my technology startup experience, sales leadership, and process mindset," said Cynthia West, Vice President of Global Sales at Drop. "What's more, I get to contribute to making people's lives healthier by providing a platform that makes cooking effortless. In these tumultuous times, food can be a way to bridge across our various cultures, a way to learn about each other and what we have in common."
West brings 20 years of experience in scaling businesses at the bleeding edge of technology like Audio Highway and Project Insight. Her leadership at multiple startups resulted in exponential revenue generation and successful exits, achieved by establishing effective systems and sales processes, as well as hiring, coaching and onboarding sales teams.
About Drop
Drop is the leading smart kitchen platform specializing in recipe and kitchen appliance technology to connect the whole cooking journey. Over 100 different appliance models from brands like Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Instant Brands, Panasonic, Kenwood, LG Electronics and Thermomix can now be controlled from the Drop Kitchen OS platform and the Drop Recipes app at the center of it all. With offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain, a love for great food is at its core. Each recipe and appliance partner added to the platform makes for an even stronger Kitchen OS, inspiring home cooks to make food more. To learn more visit https://kitchenos.com