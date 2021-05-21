TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluewater, a DTC marketing, and advertising agency and the distribution partner of bamix® of Switzerland, announced today that the 100% Swiss, hand-crafted hand blenders company has received top ratings in its product category from the Chicago Tribune and other industry analysts.
In addition to the Chicago Tribune, several unbiased reviewers ranging from professional chefs to kitchen appliance experts to foodies and home chef bloggers have weighed in with accolades.
Specific products tested included The Sophisticated (Mono Pro-1 NSF), The Expert (Gastro Pro-2 NSF), The Qualified (G200 Gastro Pro-2 Professional), and The Cosmopolitan (Mono). Each unit was tested against competitors such as KitchenAid, Breville, Phillips, and Cuisinart for quality, speed, comfort, power, warranty, and overall quality.
Notably, the Chicago Tribune's expert reviewer, Jennifer Blair, reported The Sophisticated as her top choice, as did Bryan Vu from yourbestdigs.com, who specifically rated the Sophisticated higher than a Breville hand blender.
Even consumers on Amazon are raving about bamix® hand blenders with reviews such as the following:
- "Forget the plastic consumer-grade products."
- "This one is a monster and can handle anything."
- "Heavy and solid, built the way things should be - to last a lifetime. Worth every dollar."
- "Powerful, and super easy to clean!!!! Making me wanna toss my KitchenAid Standing Blender...."
Bluewater, the strategic marketing partner of bamix® in the United States, has been connecting home chefs with hand blenders for over two years. In addition to making the product available direct-to-consumers on mybamix.com, partnerships are established with influential chefs such as restaurateur and celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver, and former Top Chef contestant, executive chef, and restaurateur Jeffrey Jew. The recent praise and accolades of bamix® were noticed by Bluewater as more consumers began their home cooking journey shortly after the peak of COIVD-19 shutdowns.
Bluewater President and COO, Gina Pomponi, said, "It has been a great experience and privilege to bring this professional-quality kitchen tool to homes across the U.S. We take pride in providing such a premier product to all home chefs who want to make delicious food for a lifetime. Who needs a restaurant when you can make even better food at home and have control over the nutrition?"
Through 2021 and into 2022, Bluewater has plans for expanding the reach of bamix® products into retail stores so more consumers can have the experience of bamix®.
All aforementioned reviews were conducted and published independently from any bamix® marketing or business efforts.
About bamix®
Since 1954, bamix® has been producing the world's best and smallest food processor in Switzerland. We are the inventor of the hand blender and we are proud to accompany our customers in the kitchen for a lifetime. No similar product manager to combine so man applications in a single, space-saving, easy-to-use and easy-to-clean kitchen appliance. Throughout all the years, bamix® continues to stand for quality and longevity – power, precision and performance – versatility in application. Visit our website at mybamix.com or find us on Facebook @bamixus.
About Bluewater:
Bluewater has one core metric of success: yours. We're a DTC marketing and advertising agency converging all the services needed to be relevant to consumers where they live, work, and play. Our experienced, talented team of converged professionals makes us remarkable. We attack the work differently. We are always inquisitive. The pride and accountability we put in our work are at the root of what makes us better. Just ask to see our results. Visit the company website at https://bluewater.tv or on LinkedIn @bluewater-media.
