NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duke Spirits is riding high with a new Grand Cru tequila release and a wave of popularity for the legend behind the label: John Wayne, affectionately known as "The Duke." Duke Spirits, makers of Duke Grand Cru Bourbon and Rye Reserves, worked with son Ethan Wayne to craft Duke Spirits Grand Cru Tequila, three new ultra-premium single estate tequilas from the highlands of Jalisco. Duke Tequila is launching with a $50,000 donation and will donate a portion of all proceeds to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.
Made at an historic distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, the new limited-edition Duke Grand Cru Tequila collection was finished in the same French oak wine barrels used to finish Duke Grand Cru Whiskeys, creating a unique and exquisite flavor profile inspired by John Wayne's personal memoirs, recipes and spirits collection. Duke Grand Cru Founders Reserve Reposado, Extra Añejo, and six-year-old Commemorative Extra Añejo Limited Edition, commemorate John Wayne's love for Mexico, his connection to the land and his pursuit of the perfect tequila.
"It is an honor to launch Duke Tequila and share part of his story with consumers throughout the United States," said Chris Radomski, Founder of Duke Spirits. "John Wayne loved authentic spirits, and spent many years on location in Mexico, developing a profound love for its people and culture. He gave back to so many in his lifetime and we are proud to support his family's living legacy with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation."
Duke Spirits is connecting with consumers nationwide through a series of TV spots. Son Ethan Wayne discovered his father's lost memoirs, liquor collection and special blends sealed since 1979. The Duke was often quoted as saying that if he was going to have a drink, "it had better be a good one." Together with Duke Spirits' Founder Chris Radomski, Wayne reveals the personal stories that inspired the family. Click here to view Duke Spirits on Fox Business and Fox News.
The new limited-edition Duke Grand Cru Tequila collection includes Duke Grand Cru Founders Reserve Reposado (SRP: $64.99), Extra Añejo (SRP: $149.99), and six-year-old Commemorative Extra Añejo Limited Edition (SRP: $249.99). Visit Duke Spirits website and connect with us for interviews and more information. Download imagery here. For more information, including interview requests, please contact Amanda Davis (amanda@gregoryvine.com) or Katherine Dolecki (katherine@gregoryvine.com).
