Iconic Sonoma producer introduces two new Pinot Noirs and releases remarkable 2020 vintage wines on milestone anniversary
WINDSOR, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the release of its 2020 vintage, acclaimed Russian River Valley producer DuMOL is proud to celebrate 25 seasons of winegrowing and crafting renowned, age-worthy Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. To commemorate this important milestone, DuMOL is releasing a 25th vintage Pinot Noir magnum, along with hosting a series of ticketed in-person and virtual events across the country for its Members. The winery is also introducing two new Estate Pinot Noir bottlings from the 2020 vintage.
Since its inaugural 1996 vintage, the DuMOL team has been dedicated to farming distinctive vineyards in the Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast with a sensitive touch and producing exceptional vineyard-focused wines. For more than 20 years Viticulturist, Winemaker, and Co-owner Andy Smith has been at the helm of DuMOL, leading a dedicated team and directing the farming of a diverse spectrum of estate, leased, and grower-partner vineyards, many of which Andy has worked with for more than two decades. With more than 50 years combined experience, the DuMOL winemaking team has grown to understand each of their vineyard sites intimately. This deep connection to the land, coupled with vintage-specific winegrowing, has led DuMOL to realize its potential to craft world-class wines year after year.
"It takes a while, working with a vineyard, to discover its defining characteristics. Then, it takes even longer to discover an appropriate winemaking approach and sensitivity – a lightness of touch – to highlight those features in the wine," states Andy. "We're proud to release the 2020 vintage wines, which among recent vintage wines, showcase the culmination of many years of developing a deep understanding of our vineyards and refining our winemaking approach to shine a light on these distinctive sites. While there will be far less wine to share from the 2020 vintage due to lower yields, the quality of these wines is extremely high and there is much to enjoy from the vintage."
Included in their 2020 seasonal releases are two new Pinot Noirs from DuMOL's Estate Vineyards, offered exclusively to their Member allocation list. Andy understood early in his tenure at DuMOL that to truly become a world-class wine producer, they would need an exceptional estate property that could bring gravitas and longevity to the winery. In 2004, after an extensive search, DuMOL purchased and developed its first vineyard parcel just off of Occidental Road in the Green Valley district of the Russian River Valley. Today, this is the site of the DuMOL Estate Vineyard, made up of 30 acres across four contiguous parcels. The 2020 MacIntyre Estate and Bressay Estate Pinot Noirs both come from this high-density vineyard and showcase the depth, clarity, and elegance that wine lovers and critics have come to admire in DuMOL's wines.
To celebrate its 25th vintage, DuMOL has crafted a limited number of anniversary magnums. DuMOL Members will have access to this special wine, an estate-grown Pinot Noir cuvée from the Russian River Valley. Similar to the other wines from the 2020 vintage, it will don a commemorative label designed by illustrator Craig Fraizer, who refined the DuMOL crest in 2016.
For more information about DuMOL's wines, its history, and the vineyards, please visit https://dumol.com. The majority of DuMOL wines - including the 25th vintage Pinot Noir magnum, MacIntyre Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir, and Bressay Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir - are reserved for its Members to access during seasonal releases throughout the year. Members also receive access to private tastings and invitations to dedicated events throughout the year. For more information about becoming a DuMOL Member, please visit https://members.dumol.com/join.
About DuMOL
Founded in 1996, DuMOL is a winery dedicated to crafting highly nuanced, vineyard-focused Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays from distinctive sites in the cool-climate Russian River Valley. Using its 25 years of winegrowing experience, DuMOL also grows and produces small-lot Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chenin Blanc, and Mencía from some of the finest vineyard sites in Sonoma and Napa. Today, DuMOL is led by Winemaker, Viticulturist, and Co-owner Andy Smith, who leads a small and experienced team in crafting wines that are powerful yet balanced, possessing vibrancy and a strong signature of these special vineyards. DuMOL wines are released through limited allocations to its consumer mailing list and select restaurants worldwide. For more information, please visit https://DuMOL.com/ and follow DuMOL on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Julie Ho, Colangelo & Partners, 510-213-3049, jho@colangelopr.com
SOURCE DuMOL