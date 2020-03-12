CANTON, Mass., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands, the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, today announced the promotion of Gagan Sinha to Vice President, IT Store Systems.
In this role, Sinha, who joined Dunkin' Brands in 2016 and most recently served as Senior Director of Store Systems, will have responsibility for all aspects of in-store technology for both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. This includes the continued rollout of Dunkin' Brands' Retail Systems Vendor Program (RSVP) and other technology enhancements in Dunkin's next-generation design restaurants, such as digital drive-thru menu boards, order confirmation boards, kiosks and other new and emerging technologies to be implemented in the coming years. Sinha will report to Jack Clare, Chief Information Officer for Dunkin' Brands.
According to Jack Clare, "Over the past four years, Gagan has helped Dunkin' Brands deploy leading-edge technologies to improve the guest experience and franchisee profitability, including the critical POS and back-office initiatives for both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. Gagan is a proven, experienced leader in transforming global retail store systems and will continue to play a key role in implementing the strategic IT solutions that will contribute to the company's success and growth around the world."
Prior to Dunkin' Brands, Sinha was Director, Store Systems Practice for OLR, the world's leading specialist end-to-end retail systems integrator. He was responsible for all aspects of the company's Oracle MICROS Practice, including market analysis, strategy and growth initiatives. As Consulting Practice Manager at Oracle, he had responsibility for both the Retail Store Systems and Loss Prevention consulting teams, overseeing more than 30 professionals across the globe. Sinha also served as Manager, Technical Services/Software Engineering for more than six years at MICROS Systems, Inc., now owned by Oracle Corporation.
Sinha earned his master's degree in management from Harvard University and bachelor's degree in engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University.
