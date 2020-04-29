CANTON, Mass., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that many Americans could use a pick-me-up during these unprecedented times, Dunkin' today announced the introduction of $2 Iced Mondays and extension of Free Donut Fridays for DD Perks® members this May. Every Monday throughout May, Perks members will be able to get medium iced coffees for $2.* And, following overwhelmingly positive guest feedback, Free Donut Fridays will be extended through May, allowing Perks members who buy any beverage** to receive a free donut.
Enrolling in DD Perks is easy through the Dunkin' App or DDPerks.com. DD Perks members earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin'. Dunkin' gives its DD Perks members the ability to earn points for every eligible purchase no matter how they pay, including cash, credit, debit or a Dunkin' gift card. Once a member accrues 200 points, they receive a free beverage reward for any size, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants.
Dunkin' is also hoping to bring a smile to guests with the return of a fan favorite. Beginning today, Butter Pecan, one of the brand's most-requested coffee flavors, is back at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a limited time. A great addition to iced coffee on $2 Iced Mondays, guests can enjoy Butter Pecan's combination of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream flavors in Dunkin's full lineup of hot and iced coffees, espresso drinks, Frozen Coffee, and Frozen Chocolate.
Along with Snackin' Bacon, which was introduced earlier this year, at select stores, Dunkin' is now offering another new, innovative snack option, Croissant Stuffers. These warm and buttery stuffed croissants are available in two flavors: Three Cheese, stuffed with mozzarella and cheddar with Swiss cheese topping; and Chicken, Bacon & Cheese, stuffed with savory chicken, bacon, and Colby Jack cheese, and topped with everything seasoning. Croissant Stuffers are served warm in a sleeve, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.
Most Dunkin' stores across the country remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin' is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.
To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
*Excludes Hot Coffee, Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew and Frozen Coffee. Participation may vary.
**Excludes espresso shots. Participation may vary.
