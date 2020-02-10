Dunkin_Joy_Logo.jpg
By Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation awarded $743,250 in grants to 43 organizations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island to kick off the new decade. The grants support the Foundation's mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.

The grant recipients will be awarded during various events throughout the region during special check presentations scheduled at a later date.

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:  

  • Interfaith Human Services of Putnam (Putnam, CT)
  • Hole In The Wall Gang Fund, Inc. (New Haven, CT)
  • End Hunger Connecticut, Inc. (Hartford, CT)
  • Feed Branford Kids, Inc. (Branford, CT)
  • Cheshire Community Food Pantry, Inc. (Cheshire, CT)
  • Boys And Girls Club Of Greater Salem, Inc. (Salem, MA)
  • Boston Children's Hospital (Boston, MA)
  • Food For Free Committees, Inc. (Cambridge, MA)
  • Family Reach (Boston, MA)
  • Jett Foundation (Plymouth, MA)
  • Li Fraumeni Syndrome Association (Holliston, MA)
  • The Urban Farming Institute of Boston, Inc. (Mattapan, MA)
  • Merrimack Valley Young Mens Christian Association, Inc. (Lawrence, MA)
  • Nurtury, Inc. (Roxbury, MA)
  • Spina Bifida Association Of Greater New England, Inc. (Milford, MA)
  • Interfaith Social Services (Quincy, MA)
  • Weymouth Council For The Hungry James J Dowd (Rockland, MA)
  • Metrowest YMCA (Framingham, MA)
  • Greater Attleboro Area Council For Children, Inc. (Attleboro, MA)
  • Creative Hub Worcester (Worcester, MA)
  • Acord, Inc. (Hamilton, MA)
  • Bay State Community Services, Inc. (Quincy MA)
  • The Dimock Center (Roxbury, MA)
  • Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (Burlington, MA)
  • South Shore YMCA (Norwell, MA)
  • Team IMPACT (Quincy, MA)
  • Dream Day On Cape Cod (Brewster, MA)
  • Lucy's Love Bus (Amesbury, MA)
  • Eastern Maine Medical Center (Bangor, ME)
  • Augusta Food Bank (Augusta, ME)
  • Retts Roost (Ogonquit, ME)
  • Grahamtastic Connection (Springvale, ME)
  • New Hampshire Catholic Charities, Inc. (Manchester, NH)
  • End 68 Hours Of Hunger Barnstead (Barnstead, NH)
  • Boys & Girls Clubs Of Warwick (Warwick, RI)
  • The Tomorrow Fund (Providence, RI)
  • Elisha Project (Rumford, RI)
  • Upper Valley Haven, Inc. (White River Junction, VT)
  • Gabriels Children Of The Green Mountains Inc (Bomoseen, VT)
  • Committee On Temporary Shelter (COTS) (Burlington, VT)
  • Intervale Center Inc (Burlington, VT)
  • Vermont Childrens Trust Foundation (Burlington, VT)
  • Vermont's Camp Ta-Kum-Ta (South Hero, VT)

"The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is honored to support so many organizations across New England," said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin' Franchisee and Northeast Chapter Co-Chair of the Foundation. "All 43 selected this year do exemplary work to provide joy to kids and strengthen their communities."

Since launching in 2006, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $25 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country.

To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit https://www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/ or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JoyInChildhoodFoundation/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/joyinchildhood/.

About the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation 

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $25 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.bringjoy.org/.

Press Contact:
 Brynn Sandy 
RF|Binder
brynn.sandy@RFBinder.com 
(781) 559-0454

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.