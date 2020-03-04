PHILADELPHIA, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' and its greater Philadelphia-area franchisees this week announced the launch of its eleventh annual Dunkin' Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program, which will award $50,000 in scholarships to area high school and college students.
In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin' will award 25 students throughout the greater Philadelphia region with a $2,000 academic scholarship to an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2020. Dunkin's Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program will be open to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and local community.
"The Dunkin' Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program is an opportunity for Dunkin' and the Philadelphia-area franchisees to support the local communities that support us as local business owners," said Perry Shah, Dunkin' Franchisee and Chairman of the Dunkin' Philadelphia Advertising Committee. "As we enter into the eleventh year of the program, we look forward to recognizing 25 more recipients and helping ease the financial burden for deserving students throughout the region."
To date, the Dunkin' Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program has awarded $400,000 in scholarships to 250 outstanding students. The program was founded in 2009 by Dunkin's Philadelphia-area franchisees as a way to ease the financial burden of college for students throughout the region.
Applications for the eleventh annual Dunkin' Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program will be accepted through April 15. Applicants must be high school seniors or current undergraduate students who plan to enroll in a part-time or full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in Fall 2020. Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in Southeastern PA, Southern NJ, or Kent and New Castle counties DE to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dunkinphilly/.
