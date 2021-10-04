NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The durian fruit market size is expected to increase by USD 8.58 billion between 2021 and 2025, registering a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The durian fruit market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the rise in veganism as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The expansion of durian plantations will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The durian fruit market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the expansion of durian plantations as one of the prime reasons driving the durian fruit market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the durian fruit market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The durian fruit market covers the following areas:

Durian Fruit Market Sizing

Durian Fruit Market Forecast

Durian Fruit Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd.
  • DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd
  • Grand World International Co. Ltd.
  • Hernan Corp. Sdn Bhd
  • Interfresh Co. Ltd.
  • NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd.
  • SunFresh Fruit Hub Sdn Bhd
  • Sunshine International CO. Ltd.
  • Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd.
  • Top Fruits Sdn Bhd

Durian Fruit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 8.58 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.32

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 84%

Key consumer countries

China, Vietnam, Hong Kong (SAR), Singapore, and Malaysia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd, Grand World International Co. Ltd., Hernan Corp. Sdn Bhd, Interfresh Co. Ltd., NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd., SunFresh Fruit Hub Sdn Bhd, Sunshine International CO. Ltd., Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd., and Top Fruits Sdn Bhd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

