NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The durian fruit market size is expected to increase by USD 8.58 billion between 2021 and 2025, registering a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The durian fruit market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the rise in veganism as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The expansion of durian plantations will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The durian fruit market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the expansion of durian plantations as one of the prime reasons driving the durian fruit market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the durian fruit market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The durian fruit market covers the following areas:
Companies Mentioned
- Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd.
- DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd
- Grand World International Co. Ltd.
- Hernan Corp. Sdn Bhd
- Interfresh Co. Ltd.
- NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd.
- SunFresh Fruit Hub Sdn Bhd
- Sunshine International CO. Ltd.
- Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd.
- Top Fruits Sdn Bhd
Durian Fruit Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 8.58 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
7.32
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 84%
Key consumer countries
China, Vietnam, Hong Kong (SAR), Singapore, and Malaysia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd, Grand World International Co. Ltd., Hernan Corp. Sdn Bhd, Interfresh Co. Ltd., NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd., SunFresh Fruit Hub Sdn Bhd, Sunshine International CO. Ltd., Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd., and Top Fruits Sdn Bhd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
