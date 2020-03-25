MODESTO, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Barefoot, we're grateful for restaurant workers because we share their passion for food, service and friendship. To help restaurant employees weather the impact of COVID-19 on their families, Barefoot is making an initial $100,000 donation to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), which supports food and beverage employees and their families faced with life-altering circumstances. In addition to this initial commitment, Barefoot will be supporting other local efforts as future needs emerge during these unprecedented times.
"We appreciate the support of Barefoot to help us keep families afloat during this difficult time," said Executive Director at C.O.R.E. Sheila G. Bennett. "Barefoot's generosity will go a long way to support restaurant employees with children as they navigate their way through this unprecedented pandemic to happier days."
"We are proud to help CORE extend relief to restaurant employees and their children," said Anna Bell, Vice President of Marketing at Barefoot. "We look forward to the time when we can all return to the many restaurants that have played such an enjoyable role in our daily lives. In the meantime, Barefoot is committed to supporting CORE and their impactful initiatives."
In addition, Gallo will match U.S. based employee contributions one-to-one through its employee match program.
About CORE™
Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) supports the children of food and beverage employees who are faced with medical diagnosis, injury, family death or the natural disaster of their home or place of business. As the world faces the biggest pandemic in our lifetime, we want to continue to honor our mission by providing support to food and beverage service employees, with children, who have been medically diagnosed with COVID-19. Documentation is required. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, visit CORE to apply for assistance. To help more families in the restaurant industry, donate to CORE.
About Barefoot®
At Barefoot® we believe in bringing something better to the table and making new friends around the globe. We are honored to be the most awarded wine brand in the world known for our innovative approach to winemaking and our diverse collection of delicious, refreshing wines. Barefoot offers 21 still wines and 11 sparkling Barefoot Bubbly® wines. Barefoot® also offers wine-based Spritzer cans made in a fizzy and light wine style with added hints of fruit flavor, as well as our newest offering, Barefoot Hard Seltzers.
