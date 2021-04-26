NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- e.terra™, a flexible culinary workspace solutions company, today announced the opening of its first flexible commercial kitchen location in Harlem, New York. Founded by industry veterans Bella Karakis and Joel Rogozinski, e.terra provides community-focused, flexible commercial kitchen solutions and business services to support the growth of food & beverage companies in every stage of development.
"We started e.terra to re-envision the commercial kitchen model and to benefit those most economically impacted by the pandemic in the New York City culinary community," commented Bella Karakis, CEO of e.terra. "Chefs, caterers, bakers, food entrepreneurs and established brands all have unique needs, and our centrally-located Harlem location is designed specifically to help businesses of all sizes start, launch, grow and succeed. It's time to get chefs cooking again."
The Harlem space is 5,600 square feet and features 2 large kitchens, state-of-the-art commercial kitchen equipment and technology, with room to scale while keeping startup costs low. It includes a shared commercial kitchen, a baker's kitchen, ghost or private kitchen stations, dry and cold storage, office co-working space and full roster of business support services.
The company has also partnered with a local non-profit organization, The Stanley M. Isaacs Neighborhood Center (Isaacs Center), to offer internship opportunities to young adults enrolled in the Center's Culinary Program and seeking a career in the food industry. The Isaacs Center is a non-profit, multi-service organization located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan focused on the needs of children, low-income families, out-of-school and out-of-work youth, and aging New Yorkers.
"The City's economic recovery will hinge largely on its efforts to create employment pathways for those who have been surviving on the margins throughout this pandemic. Isaacs Center is proud to partner with e.terra to bring hope and opportunity to young adults seeking careers in the culinary field, at this critical time of economic renewal both locally and nationally," said Gregory J. Morris, President and Executive Director, Issacs Center.
e.terra founder Bella Karakis is an experienced IP attorney, start-up mentor and entrepreneur with a track-record of success in the food and beverage industry. She was co-founder and CEO of Union 3Sixty5, a DC Metro-based mobile food operation, and co-founder/CBDO of Chefscape, a shared commercial kitchen with locations in the DC Metro and NYC area. Her co-founder, Joel Rogozinski, is an experienced entrepreneur and veteran of commercial financing and mergers and acquisitions. Joel serves as e.terra's CFO and brings a wealth of knowledge in food startups and commercial kitchen management. He also mentors entrepreneurs and provides business and finance consulting. They are joined by Eugene Kharlamb, a seasoned NYC restauranteur, IT and technology specialist, as CTO.
About e.terra
e.terra is a flexible culinary workspace solutions company that provides a full range of kitchen rentals, co-working and business support services to support growth of food & beverage companies in every stage of development. Read more at https://www.eterrakitchen.com/
Media Contact
Media at Virago Works, Virago Works, +1 9083991254, media@viragoworks.com
SOURCE e.terra