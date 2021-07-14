SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Shark and Fish Research and Conservation Program at Arizona State University (SFRCP) and Earthly have formed a collaboration to fund the study of sharks and other endangered and threatened species with the goal of positively impacting our oceans and encouraging sustainability in the world marketplace. The name of the collaboration, Dogfish Project, is named after the Spiny Dogfish, an abundant and underutilized shark species along the eastern coast of North America. Earthly will be launching a sustainable pet treat made from by-products of commercially harvested Dogfish, all while funding ocean conservation.
For too long the pet food industry has contributed to our ocean's sustainability crisis. In an effort to do their part, Earthly has partnered with Dr. James Sulikowski, Professor and Associate Director of Mathematical & Natural Sciences at Arizona State University (ASU), and regular contributor to Discovery Channel's Shark Week, to identify sustainable alternatives that will support the health of our pets and help further Sulikowski's efforts to conserve our oceans. The collaboration has already led to the development of the first dog treat made from the nutritious skins of the abundant Spiny Dogfish. This line of clean and natural treats will launch in October 2021 at dogfishproject.com, and will help reduce pressure on the heavily fished species of cod, while funding ocean conservation through Dr. James Sulikowski's technology innovations and ocean expeditions.
"It has been a pleasure getting to know Dr. James Sulikowski over the past two years and it's an honor to work with him and his extremely talented team," said Andrew Morrison, Co-Founder and CEO of Earthly. "We are committed to helping expand the Shark and Fish Research Conservation Program at ASU and multiply its impact on ocean conservation. While we already love providing healthy treats for pets like our bullys (bully stick treat line) and earthbones (dental chew line) through Earthly, we are extremely passionate about being good stewards of our planet. The Dogfish Project is a powerful platform for us to lead by example in the pet industry, developing sustainable products and funding research to help better our planet."
Both teams are passionate about positively impacting the immediate conservation needs of our planet, and specifically our marine environment. The SFRCP and Earthly are well-positioned to collectively build and leverage this high profile research program driven to help protect our marine environment and drive sustainable behaviors in the world marketplace.
Dr. James Sulikowski's research is dedicated to discovering ways to more effectively manage, conserve and utilize fish populations. He appeared on the July 13th episode of Discovery Channel's SharkWeek: Mothersharker, and will also appear on the July 17th episode, Return to the Vortex. In addition to operating a lab and being a professor at ASU, Sulikowski also serves on the board of several conservation organizations, is a father, and has two dogs himself, a Pug and a Boston Terrier. Sulikowski says, "I love animals - from ocean to land and care a lot about how humans and animals can best co-exist while developing techniques for sustainability. The partnership with Earthly is a force multiplier for us and significantly expands our ability to study and help sharks and other high profile, and often endangered or threatened species at the forefront of local, regional, and national attention."
For more information on the Dogfish Project, to learn more about specific research initiatives, or to help support the initiative via a donation or the purchase of Dogfish treats, visit dogfishproject.com.
Earthly is a San Francisco-based pet treat company on a mission to help parents improve the health and wellbeing of their pets. All Earthly treats are created to deliver a tasty treat made with just a few natural and healthy ingredients.
