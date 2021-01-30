ROME, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When in Rome, do as the Romans do. At Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese, the eternal city's newest hotspot, that includes enjoying mouth-watering regional cuisine. Travelers looking to indulge can find their pasta fix at the hotel's rooftop restaurant, Settimo, which incorporates traditional Roman culinary styles into all the signature dishes. Among Roman-inspired items on Settimo's menu is Cacio e Pepe, a traditional Roman dish composed of a thick pasta with rich, creamy sauce. Meaning "cheese and pepper," Cacio e Pepe consists of only a few ingredients, making it a quick, easy meal to prepare at home.
To help pasta lovers near and far, the hotel's Executive Chef, Giuseppe D'Alessio, has shared his recipe for the beloved dish for those eager to give it a try at home. Buon Appetito!
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. of tonnarelli or spaghetti
- 1 tbs. of olive oil
- 5.5 oz pecorino cheese (Aged 18 months)
- 3.5 tbsp. parmesan (Aged 30 months)
- 3.5 tbsp. pecorino (Aged 24 months)
- Salt to taste
- Freshly cracked black pepper to taste
Directions:
1/ Bring 12 cups of water to a boil in a pot. Season with salt.
2/ Add tonnarelli to the pot and stir occasionally for 1 minute for fresh pasta and 2 minutes for dry pasta.
3/ Meanwhile, combine grated pecorino cheese, grated Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and ½ cup of the boiling water in a heavy skillet over medium heat, creating a cream. Grind black pepper to taste.
4/ Once the pasta is fully cooked, drain it in a strainer and add it to the skillet. Mix the pasta with the cream sauce. Add more black pepper or olive oil to achieve a lighter consistency.
5/ Finally, finish the dish with pecorino 24-month aged Pecorino.
For a video of Chef Giuseppe D'Alessio making the recipe, visit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/199n0VMZg4dVTqNZRs9Ife1STq434lovB/view?usp=sharing.
About Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese
Situated on a quiet street in the epicenter of Rome, Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese is a former 19th century Roman palazzo that lies within walking distance of some of the city's best-known cultural landmarks and parks, including the Trevi Fountain, Villa Medici and Spanish Steps. Evoking the feel of a Roman home, the hotel has a relaxed and laid-back atmosphere that gives a sense of being truly immersed in the essence of this picturesque Italian city. Settimo, the hotel's elegant rooftop lounge and restaurant, is a garden escape offering panoramic views overlooking the picturesque Villa Borghese gardens and St. Peter's Basilica. Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese is owned and operated by AccorInvest.
About AccorInvest
AccorInvest is both owner and operator of a property portfolio of more than 850 hotels, owned and leased, located in 26 countries of Europe, Latin America and Asia. The Group invests to consolidate its property portfolio through hotel acquisitions and renovations and new developments in Europe in the economy & midscale segments. AccorInvest relies on an international team of more than 30,000 employees. These talents practice complementary expertise: a deep knowledge of local conditions and opportunities, know-how in the Asset Management fields, longstanding passionate experts of the hospitality industry who are dedicated to delivering great service and unique guest experience. AccorInvest entered into long-term management contracts with Accor, owner of world-class brands such as ibis, Novotel, Mercure, etc., to offer operational excellence in its hotels. This privileged partnership assures continual enhancement of its hotel portfolio attractiveness and guest satisfaction.
Media Contact
Megan Sterritt, KWE Partners, 786-247-4812, sterritt@kwepr.com
SOURCE Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese