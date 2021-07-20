LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olympic silver medalist and Switch4Good Executive Director Dotsie Bausch has joined forces with 15 fellow dairy-free Olympians (both retired and competing) and leading plant-based food companies to launch the Eat Like an Olympian (ELAO) health campaign. Switch4Good—a nonprofit dedicated to educating others about the benefits of going dairy free—will run the campaign during of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Anyone can sign up here: https://switch4good.org/eat-like-an-olympian/. The social media-driven campaign will empower, educate, and equip the general public with Olympic-level, plant-strong nutrition information to help them optimize their health, live better, and do more.
"Anyone can eat like an Olympian and see the health and performance benefits," stated Olympic silver medalist and Executive Director of Switch4Good Dotsie Bausch. "We hope this fun and informative campaign will educate and inspire others about the benefits of a plant-based, dairy-free diet."
Participants receive tips, recipes, discounts & more
In addition to the educational component, followers will be challenged to play along with the Eat Like an Olympian virtual BINGO board. Each day during the games, Switch4Good will release a new healthy habit that participants must complete to be eligible to win prizes in one of three categories—Gold, Silver and Bronze. These daily BINGO challenges include ordering non-dairy milk at the coffee shop, challenging a friend, or being active in a new way. Winners will be announced the day after the Closing Ceremonies on August 9.
Throughout the campaign, those who sign up will gain exclusive invitations to Instagram Live streaming sessions with Olympians and plant-based changemakers. On July 28, participants can join five Olympians for an Instagram Live session @switch4good. Participants will also receive discounts on products from the campaign's plant-based partners, recipes, and member-only content including exclusive insights into what plant-based Olympians eat before competing, athlete nutrition and performance tips, and myth-busting facts about athlete nutrition.
Eat Like an Olympian Partners include dairy-free food companies: NadaMoo!, Loca Food, Forager Project, and Miyoko's Creamery. All partners are donating bundles of products and swag to the Gold, Silver, and Bronze prize categories.
Dairy-free Tokyo 2020 Olympians (that we know of):
- Perris Benegas, freestyle BMX
- Sue Bird, basketball
- Amelia Brodka, skateboarding
- Vivian Kong, fencing
- Alex Morgan, soccer
- Micky Papa, skateboarding
- Ali Riley, soccer
- Victoria Stambaugh, Tae Kwon Do
- Kaylin Whitney, 400m relay
Dairy-free partner Olympians (backing the campaign):
- Rachael Adams, 2016 Olympic bronze, volleyball
- Dotsie Bausch, 2012 Olympic silver, cycling
- Heather Mitts, 3x Olympic gold, soccer
- Rebecca Soni, 6x Olympic medalist, swimming
- David Verburg, 2016 Olympic gold, 4x400m
- Dustin Watten, 2020 alternate, volleyball
Growth of the dairy-free movement
The dairy-free lifestyle is gaining traction in the highest echelon of sport due to the health and performance benefits athletes experience. Athletes often report reduced inflammation, better respiratory function, faster recovery times, and more energy when training after ditching dairy. The dairy-free lifestyle also benefits amateur and non-athletes for similar reasons. When people remove dairy, it no longer wreaks havoc on the gastrointestinal system. They feel more energized and less sluggish. Without bloat, gas, stomach pain, or other digestive issues, individuals enjoy a higher quality of life and feel enabled to live better and do more.
For more information about the Eat Like an Olympian campaign and to sign up, please visit: switch4good.org/eat-like-an-olympian
About Switch4Good
Switch4Good is a nonprofit organization aimed at raising awareness about the problems associated with consuming dairy and helping people make the switch to living dairy free. The organization provides information about how dairy impacts the environment, health, fitness, food justice and animals. For more information about Dotsie Bausch, the organization, or how to make the switch to a dairy-free diet, please visit: https://switch4good.org
Media Contact:
Jason Sherman, jason@shermancm.com, 312-577-7650, SHERMAN communications and marketing
SOURCE Switch4Good