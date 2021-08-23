NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Eat Well Nashville has been listed on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, based on their 193% growth over the past 3 years. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Eat Well Nashville CEO Yasar Chaudhary stated, "I am ecstatic to hear that our company has hit the Inc. 5,000 list. The dedication, patience, teamwork, and tenacity that it takes to succeed in our industry is second to none. I could not be more proud of us and this accomplishment as we continue to strive for excellence in improving the lives of our customers, our team members, and our communities."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
