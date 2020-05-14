DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eating Trends: Generational Food Shopping" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Eating Trends: Generational Food Shopping provides a topline data overview of U.S. adult (age 18+) patterns for grocery shopping, with a focus on Gen Z (age 18-24) and Millennials/Gen Y (age 25-39). For context and comparison, in addition, parallel data are provided for Gen X (age 40-54), Baby Boomers (age 55-74), and older Seniors (age 75+).

Covered in the report are the following topics:

  • Gen Z and Millennial psychographics regarding selected food and beverage trends
  • Shifts in health and wellness trends among adults under age 40 between 2009 and 2019
  • Gen Z and Millennial adults as natural and organic food consumers
  • The impact of snacking and easy-to-prepare meal trends on young adults' eating habits
  • Consumer use of online grocery delivery services
  • Young adult predilection for food flavor and adventure
  • Millennial and Gen Z consumption of selected food and beverage products, including:
    • Food staples
    • Salty snacks
    • Sweet snacks and desserts
    • Frozen foods
    • Hot/cold coffee, tea, and cocoa
    • Natural beverage products
    • Carbonated and functional/sweetened beverage products

Key Topics Covered

Introduction: Scope and Methodology

Section 1: Psychographics

  • Younger Adults Have Healthy Interest In Eating Well
  • Figure 1-1: Healthy Eating Psychographics Among Adults Age 18-39, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Table 1-1: Selected Healthy Eating Psychographics of Adults Age 18-24 and Age 25-39: 2009 vs. 2019, (percent)
  • Figure 1-2: Demographics More Likely to Try New Health Food Products: By Selected Age Ranges, 2019 (index)
  • Figure 1-3: Demographics More Likely to Try New Nutritional Products: By Selected Age Ranges, 2019 (index)
  • Figure 1-4: Demographics More Likely to Agree that Friends Often Ask Them Advice About Health and Nutrition:
  • By Selected Age Ranges, 2019 (index)
  • Figure 1-5: Demographics More Likely to Agree that They are Willing to Pay More to Look Younger:
  • By Selected Age Ranges, 2019 (index)
  • Figure 1-6: Demographics More Likely More Likely to Use a Mobile App or Website to Track Calories and Exercise:
  • By Selected Age Ranges, 2019 (index)
  • Figure 1-7: Attitudes of Adults Age 18-39 Toward Select Healthy Lifestyle Choices, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Gen Z Adults and Millennials as Natural & Organic consumers
  • Table 1-2: Relative Use of Organic and Natural Foods by Age Bracket, 2019 (percent and index)
  • Table 1-3: Age Demographics of Selected Organic Product Types: Produce, Meat, and Dairy, (percent of organic consumers vs. adults overall)
  • Snacking and Easy-to-Prepare Meals
  • Figure 1-8: Attitudes of Adults Age 18-39 Toward Snacking, Fast Food, and Easy to Prepare Meals,2009 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Table 1-4: Attitudes of Adults Age 18-24 and Age 25-39 Toward Snacking, Fast Food, and Easy to Prepare Meals,2009 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Use of Online Grocery Delivery Services
  • Figure 1-9: Consumer Use of Online Grocery Services, Adults 18-39 vs. Adults Age 40 and Over, 2019 (index)
  • Gen Z and Millennials Seek food flavor and adventure
  • Figure 1-10: Attitudes of Adults Age 18-39 Toward Foods that are Flavored, Foreign, or Trendy, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent)
  • Table 1-5: Attitudes of Adults Age 18-24 and Age 25-39 Toward Foods that Are
  • Highly Flavored, Foreign, or Trendy, 2009 vs. 2019 (percent)

Section 2: Product Usage

  • Generational Patterns By Grocery Product Types
  • Table 2-1: Generational Usage Rates for Fresh/Frozen Meat, Poultry, or Seafood in Last 7 Days, (percent and index)
  • Table 2-2: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Packaged Meat Products by Type, (percent and index)
  • Table 2-3: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Dairy Case Products by Type, 2019 (percent and index)
  • Table 2-4: Generational Usage Rates for Fresh Produce, 2019 (percent and index)
  • Table 2-5: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Vegetable & Fruit Products, 2019 (percent and index)
  • Table 2-6: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Breakfast Products, 2019 (percent and index)
  • Table 2-7: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Bread and Breakfast/Bakery Products, (percent and index)
  • Table 2-8: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Staples, 2019 (percent and index)
  • Table 2-9: Generational Usage Rates for Salty Snack Products, 2019 (percent and index)
  • Table 2-10: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Sweet Snack & Dessert Products, 2019 (percent and index)
  • Table 2-11: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Frozen Food Products, 2019 (percent and index)
  • Table 2-12: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Hot/Cold Coffee, Tea, and Cocoa Products, (percent and index)
  • Table 2-13: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Other Natural Beverage Products, (percent and index)
  • Table 2-14: Generational Usage Rates for Selected Carbonated and Other Functional/Sweetened Beverage Products, 2019 (percent and index)

