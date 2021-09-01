PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury oceanside retreat on Florida's Gold Coast, announces today an extensive, multi-million-dollar re-imagination to its social spaces. The award-winning resort will see a variety of new food and beverage outposts, a reinvented pool experience and an exciting kid's club. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa has tapped Palm Beach County-based interior design firm, Bilkey Llinas Design, to conceptualize the brand's enhanced vision which pays homage to vintage Palm Beach and propels it into the future with forward-thinking sophistication. To minimize disruption to guests, individual projects will be unveiled throughout the remainder of the year. Construction is already underway and the re-imagination is timed for completion in late 2021.
"We are looking forward to unleashing the new vision of Eau Palm Beach and providing travelers and locals alike with a well-rounded, elevated guest experience and effortless escape," said Tim Nardi, General Manager, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa. "It was important for us not only to modernize our key social spaces to better suit our guests' desires but to also make every area multi-functional to tell a more dynamic story across the resort."
Highlights of the re-imagination include:
A New Pool Area to Evoke a Riviera-Inspired Lifestyle
Inspired by the Riviera lifestyle, Eau Palm Beach's two palm-fringed pools and surrounding landscape will be completely re-envisioned to create a new cultural focal point at the resort. New lounge furniture and additional new seating areas along the sea wall will feature neutral and organic materials which immortalize the natural surroundings. A garden palette, which will be created by the renowned landscaping design firm, EDSA, will feature lush palms, seagrass, palmetto, and tropical floral, and will beckon guests to embrace the sun-kissed, open-air feel of Eau Palm Beach.
Creating a setting for leisure and nostalgia, the adults-only Tranquility Pool on the south side of the resort will add a seated bar where cold-pressed juices, imaginative cocktails and an all-day menu can be enjoyed. The enhanced esthetics will provide a more inviting alfresco dining area for guests and double as an auxiliary venue for weddings and special events. New cabanas and daybeds will be the subject of champagne mornings and an afternoon swim, as well as Bluetooth headphones with a wide selection of music and podcasts and other VIP poolside services.
Mirroring the Tranquility Pool, the re-imagined Family Pool on the resort's north side will become synonymous with blissed-out, lighthearted fun. Four family-friendly cabanas and a new splash pad with a turtle theme adjacent to the kid's club will serve as a breath of fresh air for parents seeking a safe place for kids to enjoy while they relax.
Further, a new deck facade is to be reconfigured near the existing lawn to serve as a more flexible event space. A new outdoor wedding space will also be added on the north side of the resort, overlooking the ocean and hosting up to 100 guests.
Playful & Enriching Spaces at the New Kid's Club
Delivering a renewed approach to family travel, a new kids club will replace the former AquaNuts Kids Club to further emphasize playful and experiential education. The re-imagined area will be outfitted with environments specialized for crafting and culinary activities with a beach resort feel depicting underwater images and a wall mural, an arcade with a variety of games and machines and direct access to the Family Pool splash pad. The club's virtual playground also features a Lite Zilla interactive wall, an interactive "BEAM" laser overhead projector and a 'sketch aquarium,' in which kids can demonstrate their creativity, play and even feed turtles and fish that are uploaded to a life-size aquarium. A multipurpose celebration space with a special Mirror X photo station will provide opportunities for party-related themed customization resulting in sensational birthday parties. Additionally, a cinema with tiered seating shaped like sand dunes and a theater stage will host movie nights and performances.
With the Atlantic Ocean as its playground, the resort's incredible team of educators and caretakers will curate a colorful program of fun and enriching activities where kids can be kids. The kid's club educational component will include a collaboration with nearby Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach—a renowned sea turtle hospital that the resort already has an existing partnership with. The Loggerhead collaboration at the kid's club will be a key focal point of the reoccurring turtle theme throughout the physical space and serve as a unique day trip experience for families.
The program will be thoughtfully zoned for children ranging from ages three to 11, and separately for pre-teens and teens up to age 17. The teen area includes TVs, karaoke, virtual reality games and sports experiences – all of which can be played individually or in group play.
A Distinctive Culinary Destination in South Florida
Anchoring the new era of Eau Palm Beach and all-encompassing resort lifestyle are six re-imagined culinary outlets. Four of the six are entirely new concepts- a coffee shop, ice cream parlor, spa cafe and sushi bar will be added. The outlets will be unveiled in segments and will be introduced in late 2021:
- Oceana at Eau Palm Beach: A new coffee bar will feature gourmet coffees from Oceana Coffee, an independently owned and operated Palm Beach County-based direct trade coffee company founded in 2009, house-made pastries and light bites. Located near the entrance to Eau Spa, Oceana will serve as a gathering place as well as a destination for guests to refuel on the go.
- Ice Cream Shop: Eau Palm Beach will add an ice cream and frozen yogurt parlor located on the lower level of the resort, designed to be enjoyed by all. The menu will feature popular ice cream styles, nostalgic and signature house-made selections. The ice cream shop will take the place of the existing sun shop that will be redesigned into a pop-up shop located near the pool, creating an effortless shopping opportunity. Designed to fulfill and inspire creativity, the ice cream shop is conveniently located adjacent to the kid's club and features an outdoor seating area near the splash pad, enhancing the experience for the resort's youngest guests.
- Spa Terrace: Paramount to today's modern take on wellness, the world-class Eau Spa brings a stronger emphasis on epicurean wellbeing with the introduction of its own spa cafe, a Spa Terrace, in the fall. The new dining experience will showcase sunset views and waterfalls and will also be available to reserve for private events. Located on the patio, the outdoor oasis will feature lush gardens, ambient sounds and will offer a selection of fine wines and champagne, unique tea presentations and spa cuisine. The new menu will be driven by health-conscious dishes including locally sourced salads, wraps, fresh-pressed vegetable juices and much more.
- Sushi Bar: A new sushi concept is slated to open in late 2021 and will be helmed by the resort's Head Sushi Chef Chris Cantrel, who joined the team earlier this year. The eatery will feature Chef Cantrel's light, modern take on sushi, sashimi and nigiri, sourced with local ingredients and served at both a communal and individual tables. The menu will feature fresh Florida catch prepared using Japanese techniques, traditional American-style rolls with cooked seafood and unique raw dishes.
- Italian Restaurant: The addition of a popular Tri-State based Italian restaurant will mark its arrival at Eau Palm Beach this December. The new concept will include upscale Italian fare, incomparable ocean views and the balmy breeze of the nearby Atlantic Ocean. Once complete, the overhaul of the food and beverage program will further establish the resort as Palm Beach's most distinctive culinary destination.
About Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa:
Situated on a secluded private beach across seven acres of the Atlantic coast with breathtaking ocean views and lush tropical gardens, the Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is a stunning escape, recognized as Florida's top resort for five years running in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. Spacious accommodations offer a Capri meets Santorini meets Palm Beach vibe and feature private balconies with hanging chairs to enjoy ocean views. The resort's many amenities include the Forbes Five-Star, 42,000 square foot Eau Spa, three tennis courts, two pools, and an outstanding children and teen club and programs. With more than 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa accommodates groups from 10 to 1,000 and offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor venues for private events. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa has four restaurants and is just minutes from the lively Palm Beach nightlife and shopping. Eau Palm Beach is a distinctive member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection.
