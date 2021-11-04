PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury oceanside retreat on Florida's Gold Coast, announces today it will debut Polpo Palm Beach, the second outpost of the legendary Greenwich, Conn. restaurant. Set to open this winter, Polpo, which translates to "octopus," will bring acclaimed restaurateur Ron Rosa's authentic Italian and seafood-focused menu from the Tri-State area to South Florida, a destination known for its fresh catch and beloved by snowbird travelers. Polpo Palm Beach will transport guests to Rosa's native Calabria, Italy through upscale fare inspired by regional dishes, an Italian-influenced wine selection, handcrafted cocktails, and classic aperitivos and digestivos. Led by Eau Palm Beach's Executive Chef Neall Bailey, Polpo Palm Beach will anchor a new era for the resort as it undergoes a resort-wide reimagination to become the area's most distinctive year-round culinary destination.
"Eau Palm Beach's partnership with Ron and Dominque Rosa is undoubtedly a perfect union," said Tim Nardi, General Manager, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa. "We are excited to share the synergy between Polpo's storied gastronomy and our expertise in impeccable hospitality with guests looking for a memorable culinary experience. As we undergo an extensive reimagination, Polpo Palm Beach will be a focal point of Eau Palm Beach's new chapter."
The Story of Polpo
Ron Rosa is equally a storyteller of his family's Italian heritage as he is a business visionary, having made a name for himself in the restaurant industry after founding Manhattan's acclaimed Campagnola on the Upper East Side and Ecco in Tribeca. Originally from Calabria, Italy, Rosa brought his mother's and grandmother's recipes to Polpo when he opened the restaurant in 2000. Over two decades later, it remains a local fixture in Greenwich as well as a destination for New York City and Boston residents who travel for its renowned culinary experience. Recognized for utilizing the highest quality ingredients and offering a memorable presentation and personalized approach to service, the restaurant has captivated a loyal fan base, which includes high-profile regulars. Rosa and his wife, Dominique, serve as the heart and soul of the elevated operation and are often seen serving patrons and genuinely welcoming guests to their famiglia.
"We couldn't be happier to bring our beloved Greenwich restaurant to the guests and locals of Palm Beach," shares Ron Rosa, owner of Polpo. "We've been considering bringing Polpo to Palm Beach for years but didn't want to make the decision until we found the perfect fit; and it's an honor to open our doors at Eau Palm Beach and share our menu built off of my family's traditional Italian recipes and only the finest ingredients."
Polpo Palm Beach highlights will include:
Impeccable Service Brought to Life by Tradition
Polpo Palm Beach will evoke the warm and welcoming spirit of Calabria through Eau Palm Beach's long-standing award-winning reputation for intuitive service. The kitchen will be helmed by Chef Bailey and a dedicated chef de cuisine, who will join the wider team undergoing precise training at the restaurant's flagship location. Additionally, to sustain the originality of Polpo, Rosa's dedicated team—some of whom have been working with him for over 40 years—will also spend time working in the kitchen at Polpo Palm Beach, sharing their craft which has made the restaurant what it is today.
"Our philosophy at Polpo, which will remain true at Polpo Palm Beach, is to build our restaurants around experiences," says Ron Rosa's wife, Dominque Rosa, who helps in all of the functions of operation. "From the moment guests walk in the door to be greeted warmly like family to the attentive French style service, and tableside presentations, Polpo Palm Beach will provide a memorable experience from beginning to end."
Flavor and Presentation That Speak for Itself
Featuring the highest-quality ingredients, Polpo Palm Beach will offer a menu showcasing the flagship's most famous Italian dishes in concert with fresh local seafood dishes, such as snapper and pompano, and locally inspired blackboard specials offered seasonally. By design, the dishes will reflect Rosa's approachable and authentic concept with options that speak to epicurious travelers, families, friends, special occasions and corporate guests, alike.
Signature antipasto will include the famed Grilled Polpo dish with cannellini beans and arugula, a Burrata Caprese with fresh mozzarella made in-house and Meatballs a la Nonna slow cooked in marinara sauce. Homemade pasta, such as the Ravioli Tartufati with truffle cream sauce, will be crafted in the Palm Beach kitchen. For groups of eight or more, the Tagliolini Cacio e Pepe can be prepared tableside in a half wheel of Parmigiano from Italy and mixed with black pepper. With top quality in mind, all meats on the menu, such as the 16 oz. New York Steak aged 28 days, will be prime cuts and sourced from the finest purveyors. The Chicken Campagnola, a traditional Italian Sunday dinner recipe, features Murray's free-range chicken, served bone-in and country style with housemade sausage and onions.
Interactive seafood presentations will be a hallmark of the Polpo Palm Beach experience. The Famous Baked Clams will be presented fresh and raw before going back to the kitchen and baked with housemade breadcrumbs; Cold Water Oysters will be cracked open in front of the guest's eyes before beautifully served raw; and, a snapping two-pound lobster will be brought to the table before becoming the Angry Lobster dish cooked with white wine and hot peppers. Other experiential dishes include Dover sole and branzino de-boned tableside and served in a copper pan. For dessert, Polpo's famed layered Napoleon and a trio of sweets is served with a coffee pairing.
Reintroducing Classic Italian Apertitivo and Digestivo
Pre-dinner libations will embrace tradition, as guests will be invited to imbibe on aperitivi like Negronis, Aperol spritzes and bellinis and innovative modern cocktails. The resort's cicerone will guide patrons through a list of both Italian and local craft beers while the sommelier will assist in the selection of wines highlighting Italian vintners. Polpo Palm Beach's wine list will be expertly curated in partnership with the flagship's sommelier and the resort's notable wine program. Guests will be invited to linger after dinner in true Italian style with a wide variety of aromatized digestivi, such as housemade Limoncello, amaros, grappas, cognacs and after-dinner espresso cordials.
Heritage Written on the Walls in a Design Forward Setting
Polpo Palm Beach's design-forward space, set in the resort's former Temple Orange restaurant, is the vision of the local firm, Bilkey Llinas Design. It will feature incomparable views of the Atlantic Ocean from both the indoor dining room and an adjacent outdoor patio. Inside, the sleek interiors will feature a modern social setting while simultaneously providing a nod to Polpo's Italian roots. The 14-seat bar will serve as a lively centerpiece of the restaurant and honor Eau Palm Beach's fascinating history during the bygone glamour era of Palm Beach, and tapping into one of the flagship's signature elements, Polpo Palm Beach will feature a live piano player seven days a week.
For more information about Polpo Palm Beach at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, please visit eaupalmbeach.com, or call 561-533-6000.
About Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa:
Situated on a secluded private beach across seven acres of the Atlantic coast with breathtaking ocean views and lush tropical gardens, the Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is a stunning escape, recognized as Florida's top resort for five years running in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. Spacious accommodations offer a Capri meets Santorini meets Palm Beach vibe and feature private balconies with hanging chairs to enjoy ocean views. The resort's many amenities include the Forbes Five-Star, 42,000 square foot Eau Spa, three tennis courts, two pools, and an outstanding children and teen club and programs. With more than 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa accommodates groups from 10 to 1,000 and offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor venues for private events. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa has four restaurants and is just minutes from the lively Palm Beach nightlife and shopping. Eau Palm Beach is a distinctive member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection.
For more information, call 800-328-0170 or 561-533-6000, or visit eaupalmbeach.com, or contact a travel professional.
Media Contact:
Murphy O'Brien
(310) 453-2539
On-Site Resort Contact:
Michelle Phillips, Director of Brand & Marketing
michelle.phillips@eaupalmbeach.com
(561) 540-4810
###
Media Contact
Halle Wooten, Murphy O'Brien, +1 5404609399, hwooten@murphyobrien.com
Michelle Phillips, Director of Brand & Marketing, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, (561) 540-4810, michelle.phillips@eaupalmbeach.com
SOURCE Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa