IPSWICH, Mass., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) has released FSTA® with Full Text. This new resource provides access to full text for the leading food and nutrition science database. FSTA with Full Text includes food-focused scientific content across a host of related fields including biotechnology, food safety, omics technologies, pet foods, sport science and sustainability. FSTA with Full Text is produced in collaboration with the expert team at IFIS, the producers of FSTA.
FSTA is the definitive abstract and indexing database for research in the sciences of food and health. FSTA with Full Text offers an extensive collection of full-text journals from a wide variety of sources, including more than 200 active full-text journals, with more than 300 active full-text journals to be available by December 2022. FSTA with Full Text is accessible via EBSCOhost® including all standard query, result and linking features.
IFIS's Head of Marketing and Engagement Rhianna Gamble says that IFIS's mission is to fundamentally understand and meet the information needs of the food community. "We recognize that seamless access to full text from within a research platform like FSTA is an important priority for some customers and will offer a positive user experience. With EBSCO, we have developed a full-text version of our renowned FSTA database. It has all of the strengths of FSTA for powerful information discovery and reliable content, the benefits of EBSCO's user-friendly platform, and full-text information access."
EBSCO's Vice President of Database Partnerships Ryan Bernier says that EBSCO's collaboration with IFIS brings extensive and reliable food and nutrition resources to researchers. "EBSCO will continue to work diligently with IFIS in developing this new collection, providing additional resources to those looking to build their research skills in the areas of food science."
FSTA with Full Text adds to EBSCO's wide variety of agriculture and food science resources, as well as biology and life sciences resources. To learn more about FSTA with Full Text, visit: https://www.ebsco.com/products/research-databases/fsta-full-text.
About IFIS
IFIS is a not-for-profit publisher and educational charity committed to supporting those studying and working in the sciences of food and health by making it easier to access industry-specific research that can be trusted; preserving integrity and accuracy in the fields of food and beverages; and furthering learning and development across the world. IFIS is based in Reading, UK, and was founded in 1968. Our flagship product FSTA is an interdisciplinary database of scientific and technological information relating to food, beverages and nutrition. FSTA is used in universities, food companies and government bodies all over the world, including by 8 of the top 10 universities for food science (Shanghai ranking, 2021). For more information, visit http://www.ifis.org.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries, Inc., a family owned company since 1944. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
