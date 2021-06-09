BOULDER, Colo., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EcoVessel, a premium drinkware and reusable accessory brand, launches an on-the-go accessories collection, including the six-piece WanderWare utensil set and QuickStraw telescopic straw. Made for outdoor and travel convenience, these sleek reusable sets were designed for eating and drinking on the go in style while living a more sustainable lifestyle by reducing single-use plastic.
"We are incredibly excited to add these must-have sustainable options as people are headed outdoors and traveling this summer," said CEO Jon Fox. "An astounding 40 billion single-use plastic utensils are thrown away each year in the U.S. It's time to make an affordable change."
The WanderWare reusable set includes a convenient carrying case for easy portability and meals on the go. The food-grade stainless steel utensil set ($24.95) includes a fork, spoon, knife, chopsticks, straw with a silicone tip, and straw cleaning brush. Available in two colors, including vibrant iridescent Rainbow, and sleek matte Black.
- Durable travel pouch with zipper and carrying loop
- Premium stainless steel
- 7" compact utensils
- Unique anodized finishes
- Includes reusable straw and cleaning brush
- Utensils are dishwasher safe
- Easy to clean, BPA-free, recyclable
The reusable QuickStraw ($19.95) comes with a sleek aluminum case that fits easily in a pocket, purse, or on a keychain. Available in Blue, Rose Gold, and Black, it cleans easily with the included telescopic brush.
- Telescoping straw with silicone tip
- Telescoping cleaning brush
- Durable aluminum case
- Reusable straw and brush made of food-grade 18/8 Stainless Steel
- Dishwasher safe
- Removable case parts for cleaning
- Fits in a pocket and includes carrying ring
Pair the utensil set with EcoVessels's drinkware and users can be on their way to a more eco-conscious lifestyle.
The modern drinkware features sturdy performance and insulation, featuring EcoVessel's signature TriMax® Triple Insulation including 2 layers of stainless steel and a copper inner layer to keep drinks colder and hotter longer. Users can quench their thirst for adventure while being kind to the planet.
For more information, visit https://www.ecovessel.com.
###
About EcoVessel:
EcoVessel creates modern stainless steel drinkware and utensils with cutting-edge design and award-winning performance while working towards a mission to reduce single-use plastics and protect the environment. The brand is a proud member of 1% For The Planet.
Media Contact
Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 760-992-9113, amber@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE EcoVessel