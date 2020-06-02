NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garrubbo Communications LLC today announced the publication of GARRUBBO GUIDE: The Importance of Eating Italian. In his second book, Ed Garrubbo takes readers on a journey that covers everything they need to know about the most popular Italian foods, from bread and olive oil, to prosciutto and mozzarella, to panini, pizza, and pasta . . . all the way to gelato, espresso, and sambuca! The comprehensive chapter on wine simplifies the elaborate world of Italian wine. Adorned with simple and happy illustrations, the book contains an extensive Italian food glossary and a detailed table of pasta shapes, as well as sample menus from Italy's 20 regional cuisines. Also learn the famous Italian "food rules" and a bit of history, grammar, and geography, all in a fun, easy, and stylish handbook.
"THE GARRUBBO GUIDE was inspired by my love and appreciation for Italian food and culture and its impact on everything from personal health and happiness to families and the environment," explains Ed Garrubbo. "Now more than ever, modern society is missing out on so much of what Italian cuisine can offer, thus, my mission is to promote and preserve its fundamentals, which rely on fresh ingredients, simplicity, and moderation. Italian food is also incredibly democratic – in Italy, all people generally enjoy the same basic and delicious food, and they're happier and healthier for it. Italy sets a great example on how to prepare and share food."
GARRUBBO GUIDE is an extension of the more elaborate website also called Garrubbo Guide (www.Garrubbo.com), which includes Sunday Pasta, Ed's collection of pasta recipes and wine pairings (also the title of his first book). Its mission is to preserve and promote the Italian approach to food, and the many benefits that derive from it.
