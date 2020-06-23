CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EggLife Foods, Inc., the Chicago-based food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, announces that it is expanding its distribution with Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets. The expansion will include all 7 Caputo's locations in the Chicagoland area.
The additional distribution extends the brand's growing presence throughout the Midwest, which currently includes 350 stores across multiple retail partners.
"We are thrilled to partner with Caputo's and further establish our presence in Chicago," says Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer of EggLife Foods, Inc. "The family-owned and operated retailer offers a broad range of products and has developed a longstanding and loyal customer base, which EggLife Foods is excited to tap into with this partnership."
"We are continually looking for ways to exceed our customers' expectations, and we are eager to introduce our Caputo's community to EggLife Foods," says Dan O'Neill, Director of Center Store and Perishables at Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets. "Their egglife wraps are not only delicious, but they also serve as a health-forward and nutritious alternative, which falls right in line with the needs of our customers."
egglife™ egg white wraps contain less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style.
About EggLife Foods, Inc.
EggLife Foods, Inc. is an innovative food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carb and calorie laden foods. Developed by EggLife founder Peggy Johns in her own kitchen, egglife™ egg white wraps have less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style – and are produced at EggLife's own facility, in Wolcott, Indiana. egglife egg white wraps are available in the refrigerated section at over 350 locations across the Midwest. The wraps are packaged six to a pack and retail for about $4.99 per pack. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.
