SALT SPRING ISLAND, British Columbia, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WAWWE stands for We Are What We Eat and is a plant-based meal delivery service that is both gourmet and affordable. Currently in its second week of operations, the service uses local, sustainably-produced ingredients to cook delicious, healthy meals. Food is portioned into 100% reusable packaging and delivered to any Salt Spring Island doorstep using electric vehicles – a true farm-to-table, planet-friendly meal service.
The majority of the volunteers who turned up on Sunday are owners of electric vehicles offering to use their own cars to help deliver WAWWE meals. The crowd also included WAWWE operations manager Guy Morgan, marketing intern Malaya Hart-Weller and kitchen helpers Indigo Marshall and Ryleh Campsall.
"We couldn't be more excited to see this amazing turnout, and on a cool, rainy day at that. It is so inspiring to see our Salt Spring community really get behind this grassroots initiative." says WAWWE community organizer Kirsten Marshall.
The Salt Spring Island EV Group supported WAWWE by seeking out delivery volunteers from local electric vehicle owners. Sunday's gathering was the result. Volunteers got a feel for the size and weight of the crates of food, and tested out how many crates they could fit in their vehicles. Route planning, scheduling logistics and how EV delivery fit into the bigger picture of making this a truly planet-friendly meal delivery service were also shared.
A Tesla Model 3, driven by WAWWE co-founder David Marshall, pulled up in the middle of the gathering to load up more crates for the deliveries happening that day. Volunteers got to learn more about the inspiration behind WAWWE, see the operations in action, and ask any questions they had. To learn more about what WAWWE is and why it matters, visit https://wawwe.ca/pages/why-wawwe.
Thanks to Jim Standen, team lead of the EV Group on Salt Spring, WAWWE is featured as one of the local businesses using electric vehicles in their operations (see https://www.ssiev.ca/business-heroes.html). In addition to the Tesla model 3, there is also a Tesla model Y that pulls the trailer filled with crates of food. Volunteers are adding several Leafs, a Volt and a Kia to the fleet.
So far volunteer retention is 100%, and new volunteers are signing up every day. The waitlist for the meal service is also growing fast. After just two weeks in operations – during which 1,000 meals per week were delivered – there are already 120 families waiting to begin the service. Once WAWWE has the capacity to add them, that will mean delivering over 5,000 meals per week. For more information or to join the waitlist, visit https://wawwe.ca/pages/meal-service.
To get involved, email help@wawwe.ca.
Media Contact
Ella VanGaya, WAWWE, 7788828305, ella@wawwe.ca
SOURCE WAWWE