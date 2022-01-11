NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elenteny Imports, an industry leader in freight forwarding, compliance, and logistics for importers of wine, spirits, and beer, recapped its business growth and endeavors in 2021. This includes over 60 additions to its client roster across the wine and spirits industries, including Baire Wines, National Distiller Company, and Saperavi. Elenteny Imports' client base growth, shipping a record number of containers, and freight revenue growth of over 30% year-over-year, shows that the need to easily navigate the U.S. three-tier system and a modern approach to alcohol distribution despite a pandemic and economic conditions is a top business priority across the alcohol beverage industry.
In 2021, with COVID disruptions to shipping and port delays to tariffs, importers sought new ways to stay competitive and keep their products in stock. With three Less than Container Load (LCL) routes in New York, California, and exclusively offered in Seattle, Elenteny Imports helped hundreds of its clients take full advantage of frequent LCL shipments to minimize disruptions, optimize warehouse space, and maximize cash flow without tying up funds for nonessential inventory during periods of unrest. Moreover, the flexibility of LCL shipments has been crucial to Elenteny clients during a year of severely disrupted supply chains and will continue to be in 2022.
"In 2021, we navigated the global pandemic and industry disruptions by staying true to Elenteny Imports' mission and values and making our skills and expertise available to respond hand in hand with our client's needs," said Alexi Cashen, CEO of Elenteny Imports. "As we face 2022, we are committed to working together with our clients to continue overcoming the industry obstacles and helping with cost-saving solutions that will allow them to stay competitive."
Moreover, in 2021, Elenteny Imports' participated in key industry events, both in-person and virtually. Kicking off the year, Elenteny Imports pledged to build a workplace culture where difference and diversity are celebrated and participated in the second edition of "Be the Change Job Fair" and successfully hired two professionals to join the Elenteny Imports team. Diversity is a crucial driver of innovation and creativity, and it's a critical component of Elenteny Imports' success. Additionally, CEO Alexi Cashen virtually presented at the Italian wine industry forum, Wine2Wine, discussing the state of the logistics industry and overcoming supply chain disruptions. Wrapping up the year, the Elenteny Imports team joined the International Bulk Wine & Spirits Conference in San Francisco, California as a seasoned logistics vendor for bulk imported goods.
About Elenteny Imports –
Founded in 2010, Elenteny Imports is a B2B logistics company servicing U.S. Importers and wine, beer, and spirits brands looking for a modern approach to alcohol distribution in the U.S. Elenteny help hundreds of companies navigate the three-tier system to easily expand their market reach, guaranteeing all of the details between initial order and final sale, allowing importers and brands to focus on what makes them grow: sourcing and sales.
Media Contact
Maria Calvert, Colangelo & Partners, 6463180340, mcalvert@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Elenteny Imports