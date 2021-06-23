NAPLES, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ELLA'S FLATS®, the whole food meal and snack that fits into every lifestyle, announces the launch of its Sesame and Everything flavors in 300 Publix in South Florida. This marks the fourth top grocer in the country carrying these offerings and continues the brand's reach to customers who enjoy a healthier way of eating and who love to discover new scrumptious, versatile and convenient foods to share with family and friends.
The crisps are an alternative to bread, bagels, crackers, chips and croutons. The Sesame flavor is the original crunchy recipe and is high in protein, fiber and Vitamin B. The Everything Flats are a blend of savory flavors.
"We are thrilled to now be in Publix across South Florida with our delicious Flats just in time for summer travels and a better way to eat on the go," said Founder Ellen Macks. "I came up with the recipes myself after eating Keto and whole foods since I was 18. I was craving satisfying food with real nutrition and none of the bad processed stuff. I use simple foods with just a few pure ingredients and an Old-World recipe. The crunchy texture will have you hooked!"
Macks' passion and enthusiasm have always remained the same - to provide a nourishing bread alternative or snack that is delicious and versatile for today's lifestyles. The crunch-filled crisps are made to munch on with or without toppings. Enjoy them for breakfast, lunch, dinner and with cocktails, topped with peanut butter, cream cheese, avocado, jam, hummus, tuna and egg salad or sprinkled over ice cream, salads and soup.
Available in resealable bags and convenient on-the-go snack packs, these all-seed savory crisps are all-natural, non-GMO and free from preservatives, gluten, sugar and grains. Additional flavors include Hemp, Caraway and Cumin. All support vegan, Paleo and Keto-friendly diets.
About ELLA'S FLATS®:
Get plant-based whole food in a convenient resealable package with ELLA'S FLATS®. You'll never look at bread or snacks the same way again. Love what you're eating every day with these all-seed crisps available in five satisfying offerings.
For more information and locations, visit https://www.ellasflats.com.
