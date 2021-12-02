NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oliver Hospitality is pleased to have Christopher Ayala as the appointed executive chef of Ellington's, located on the 4th floor of the Fairlane Hotel. He is the face behind the flavorful menu that rolled out this fall.
After earning a Culinary Arts degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, Ayala was named executive sous chef at Williamsburg Golf Club in Williamsburg, VA in 2013. Shortly after, Ayala received the opportunity to open La Tienda Restaurant as executive chef and gained 3 years of experience before moving to Nashville in 2018. In 2019, Ayala was named executive chef at The Sarasota Modern where he managed multiple outlets and venues. Most recently, Ayala served as executive chef at the Nashville Zoo and managed 3 restaurants and a coffee shop.
Sondra Richardson, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage for Oliver Hospitality is thrilled to appoint Christopher Ayala as Executive Chef of Ellington's, along with his esteemed team. "Chef Ayala's fresh approach to New American cuisine and utilizing local ingredients whenever possible will be the driving force behind the culinary vision at Ellington's. Chris' passion for food, infectious spirit of teamwork, combined with his extensive experience, is exactly what we need to elevate Ellington's to it's true potential."
Chef Chris has put his farm to fork focus and contemporary flare on every aspect of the menu but has kept the staples Ellington's has been known for like the fan favorite, Bone-In Pork Chop.
"My team and I are honored and excited to join Ellington's. Our focus will be to showcase local ingredients in all our dishes that create an innovative dining experience" said Chef Chris. His drive to push the limits on modern American cuisine is seen through his new additions of fresh pasta dishes and a jaw dropping tomahawk for two.
With the holidays around the corner, we are excited to see what festive dishes Chef Chris and his team will compose. Ellington's is open daily for dinner from 4:00pm to 10:00pm. To stay up to date on Holiday offerings or to make reservations, visit http://www.ellingtons.restaurant or call (615) 988-7333.
