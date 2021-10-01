CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elohi Strategic Advisors will present three innovative, new-to-foodservice brands at the upcoming National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show this October. Attendees will get to know the latest offerings from Elohi clients Traditional Medicinals, Veggies Made Great and Mr. Lee's Pure Foods.
"The Elohi team knows the only way to change the world is to change the way the world eats," says Founder and Chief Business Development Officer Stephanie Lind. "That's why we're so proud to debut Traditional Medicinals, Veggies Made Great and Mr. Lee's Pure Foods at NACS, as they share our vision for socially and environmentally responsible healthy eating."
These three brands represent Elohi's core values of eco- and health-friendly innovation in foodservice, with each focused on a different aspect of the market. Traditional Medicinals is known for its organic, hot teas made with medicinal-grade herbs; Veggies Made Great offers a variety of delicious muffins and frittatas where veggies are the No. 1 ingredient; and Mr. Lee's Pure Foods has grown a loyal following for its grab-and-go collection of healthier rice noodles and congee.
"At Traditional Medicinals, we believe in the power of plants — and NACS is the perfect place to connect with like-minded retailers who are interested in joining us on our journey to support people's pursuit of wellness through the power of organic, medicinal-grade plants," says Scott Schoenwaelder, Brand Manager for Traditional Medicinals. "Together, we can provide more access to these amazing plants and help you become a destination that supports people's wellness."
Elohi will feature the three cutting-edge brands at its booth, No. 7275 in the New Exhibitor Area of the South Hall, alongside members of the Elohi team. In addition to their expo debut, these brands will also be featured in the Cool New Products room.
"The Veggies Made Great team is thrilled to join Elohi and these other innovative brands at the NACS event," says Elliot Huss, CEO of Veggies Made Great. "We're determined to inspire people to love eating vegetables through our delicious, nutritionally smart foods. We can't wait to connect with those C-Stores looking to bring better snacking solutions to their customers."
The #NACSShow expo will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago Oct. 6 – 8. Event information is available at nacsshow.com.
About Elohi Strategic Advisors: Elohi Strategic Advisors is a global food and beverage consulting firm with a mission to empower companies to pioneer, develop and innovate in order to achieve success. Founded in 2015, Elohi helps both small and large businesses enter and navigate the complex world of foodservice by building an end-to-end market penetration engine focusing on product, marketing, sales and management. This woman-owned firm (WBENC- and WOSB-certified) draws on more than 30 years of experience, as well as market dynamics, consumer insights and a client's business goals to craft a thoughtful go-to-market strategy focused on execution. Visit elohi.us to learn more.
