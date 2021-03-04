NEW YORK, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empson USA, pioneering fine wine importer, has officially announced a new growth strategy aimed at increasing its portfolio footprint both Internationally and domestically, as well as adding to its distribution & sales leadership. After first expanding to Chile with Falernia and New Zealand with the following wineries: Corofin, Pegasus Bay, Main Divide and Seven Terraces, Empson USA signed a key partnership with Familia Torres (Miguel Torres S.A.) from Spain to import its lead brands: Sangre de Toro, Viña Sol, Viña Esmeralda and 5G (Cinco Garnachas) in 2020. Today, Empson announces its first domestic partnership with Southern Oregon's Paul O'Brien Winery.
Paul O'Brien Winery is owned by Dyson Paul DeMara and Scott O'Brien Kelley, who met while working at Robert Mondavi Winery in Napa Valley. Since then, they have travelled the world's wine regions learning the old-world traditions and sharing new world techniques. In 2013 the duo came together to start the Umpqua Valley's first urban winery in the historic Hansen Chevrolet building in downtown Roseburg, Oregon. "We are honored to have the legendary Empson family join us in recognizing and sharing the truly great terroir that is the Umpqua Valley of Oregon" they commented.
With a mission and history of only working with quality-focused producers, the expansion to Oregon is a natural step for Empson. "Neil Empson has always been a great connoisseur and admirer of Pinot," CEO Tara Empson stated: "Our family has been representing amazing Pinot Noirs from New Zealand for many years, such as Corofin, Main Divide, Pegasus Bay, which was recently featured on the front cover of Wine Enthusiast, and Seven Terraces, and we have introduced to the US Marchesi Pancrazi, the Tuscan estate which produces some of the finest Italian Pinot Nero from the oldest pinot noir vines in Tuscany. With this acquisition, we also wanted to affirm our commitment and dedication to the US consumer and show our support towards the domestic market." Empson USA will distribute Paul O'Brien's Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley Pinot Noir and Oregon Territory.
To support Empson's growth strategy, the company has appointed Andrew McKenna as National Sales Manager. McKenna has held prior positions with the Mondavi family, Taub Family and Chateau St. Michelle. His role within the company will be to facilitate strategic national programming and lead Empson's nationwide sales team.
"Throughout my career," said McKenna, "any new opportunity comes down to lands, brands, and people. The Empson family has been bringing some of the best wines to market for over 50 years, and this position allows me to help bring their portfolio to an ever-evolving industry. As Empson continues to grow, I am excited to be a part of their exceptional team and future."
The expansion to Spain and Oregon represents only the first phase in Empson's global restructuring, which will include new markets in the near future, without renouncing its leading role in the Italian fine wine import sector. "We believe that the key is to always honor and maintain our family legacy," concluded Tara, "and at the same time be versatile and proactive in today's industry. We are very delighted to start this new process, and we look forward to accelerating our growth and the growth of our partners in the US market."
About Empson USA | http://www.empsonusa.com
As an importer of top quality, distinctive, family-owned estates, Empson USA provides service to wine and spirits brands.
From New Zealand: Corofin, Pegasus Bay, Main Divide, Seven Terraces. From Chile, Falernia. From Spain: Torres (Viña Sol, Sangre de Toro, Viña Esmeralda and 5G). From USA Paul O' Brien, Oregon.
Wines from Italy include: Bellafonte, Bellini, Bortoluzzi, Boscarelli, Bucci, Canella, Carpineta Fontalpino, Cignale, Conterno Fantino, Corte Giacobbe, Costanti, Costaripa, Einaudi, Fantini, Ferghettina, Fuligni, Gaudio Bricco Mondalino, Hauner, Il Feuduccio, Jankara, Lagaria, Le Casematte, Marcarini, Marchesi Pancrazi, Matane, Mimosa, Molo 8, Monte Antico, Musita, Pietradolce, Reversanti, Rossini, Santadi, Shardana, Speri, Supremus, Terrabianca, Toscolo, Torraccia, Vigneti del Vulture, Vigneti Zabu and Viziato. Spritis: Romano Levi grappa, Imea Gin and wild Sardinia (craft spirits from the Sardinian island).
