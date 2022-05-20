Empson USA welcomes back iconic estate Franz Haas from Northern Italy, adding seven new wines to its prestigious selection
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empson USA, one of the leading wine importers in the United States, announces the return of Alto Adige fine wine producer Franz Haas to its international portfolio. Multiple wine labels from Franz Haas estate are rejoining Empson USA's exclusive portfolio including Manna, Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio and all of Franz' renown Pinot Noirs.
Franz Haas wines are considered a guarantee of quality amid the entirety of the wine industry. Such expertise, winemaking knowledge and quality are the result of seven generations of innovators along with extreme but ideal terroir conditions. The estate's 55 hectares of vineyards reach up to 1.150 meters above sea level and are among the highest ones in South Tyrol. The steepness and altitude of the vines imply some challenges, but these extreme conditions contribute to the mesmerizing excellence, elegance and purity that characterize Franz Haas wines.
"This is a wonderful partnership that is back into our portfolio and we are very happy to reintroduce this prestigious name from Alto Adige not only for its outstanding quality but also for our love of Pinot Nero." commented Empson USA CEO Tara Emspon "This inclusion will most certainly be a great addition to our Pinot Noir selections".
Franz Haas classifies among the top Italian producers when it comes to Pinot Noir wines,
offering a great variety of styles. Empson USA will include them all in its portfolio, ensuring to
US consumers the entirety of this noble variety:
- Pinot Nero Rose
- Pinot Nero
- Pinot Nero Schweizer
- Ponkler Pinot Nero
Additional key wines from Franz Haas' craftsmanship available at Empson USA will be the
famous white grape blend Manna, the Pinot Grigio and the Sauvignon Blanc.
More information about Franz Haas wines can be found at Empsonusa.com
