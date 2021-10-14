NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the eastern shores of Maryland. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&