DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, today announced its placement amongst the top 15 fastest growing companies in Sacramento Business Journal's annual listing.
"2020 was a challenging year for everyone," said Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3, "but thanks to our team, our customers, and our investors, we managed not only to persevere, but to achieve considerable growth that we're proud of. In fact, in 2021 we are on track to double the number of customers subscribing to our Price Image Management Suite."
In addition to achieving a 100%+ growth rate and receiving recognition from Sacramento Business Journal, Engage3 was also recognized in Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Fastest Growing Companies for the 5th year in a row.
In July, Engage3 announced the extension of its Price Image Management suite to support Independent Grocers and Convenience Stores with further enhancements to follow.
Recently announced customers include Casey's General Stores, North State Grocery, Allegiance Retail Services, Inc., Fleet Farm, Heinen's, Pyramid Foods, Carlie C's, Woodman's Markets, Village Beach Market, Yesway and others.
"Companies in fast moving consumer goods, general merchandise, apparel, e-commerce, marketplaces, international retailers, and brands are all looking for new and innovative solutions to increase their competitive visibility, optimize their Price Image, and improve the performance of their trade promotions via personalized pricing capabilities," said Bemanian. "We are uniquely positioned to support them with the industry's most complete competitive intelligence and proprietary Price Image modeling capabilities."
Engage3 was founded by the creators of KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP), who are credited with inventing the retail price optimization space. Engage3's leadership team is composed of former KhiMetrics, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec and Nielsen executives.
Engage3's Competitive Intelligence Management (CIM) is an AI-assisted, attribute-based, and data science-driven solution that provides accurate, granular competitive data (30 billion product pricing records collected annually in the U.S. and Canada) and like-item-linking visibility. CIM helps retailers reverse-engineer their competitors' pricing and assortment strategies across channels, markets, and items. Price Image Management (PIM) is a next generation pricing solution that defines the impact of strategic pricing alternatives and unlocks pricing recommendations based on a retailer's objectives for Price Image, sales, and profitability. Engage3's Price Image Management Suite helps retailers understand and manage their Price Image and align it with their sales and profitability objectives using predictive modeling.
