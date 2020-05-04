NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened, an innovator and one of the fastest-growing brands in the ice cream and frozen dessert category, is thrilled to introduce Fruit Infusions, the first-ever functional frozen fruit bars.
Fruit Infusions are frozen fruit bars infused with adaptogens and contain just 3-5g of sugar--70-80 percent less than other fruit bars and popsicles. Each flavor is naturally sweetened and made with simple ingredients, allowing the fruit to do the talking. The first Fruit Infusion flavors are:
- WATERMELON + SOOTHE infused with turmeric, black pepper and rosemary, a trio known for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
- STRAWBERRY + CHILL infused with lavender, chamomile and lemon balm, herbs traditionally used for promoting relaxation and relieving stress.
- PINEAPPLE + RENEW infused with dandelion root, turmeric and ginger root, three botanicals popular in herbal teas known for supporting a healthy digestive system.
- COCONUT + IMMUNITY infused with elderberry, hibiscus and aloe, plants traditionally recognized for promoting immune health.
"Our brand purpose is to provide consumers with feel-good, low-sugar frozen desserts, so one of our top priorities is finding new ways to put a healthful spin on beloved treats," Enlightened founder and CEO Michael Shoretz said.
"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for functional benefits in the grocery store. It's something we've seen in a lot of juices and blended shakes, but not as much in food products. We're thrilled to expand this concept in the frozen aisle with a refreshing new take on fruit bars."
Enlightened's Fruit Infusions (MSRP $5.99) are now available nationwide at Whole Foods and will launch on EatEnlightened.com this summer.
About Enlightened
Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. One of the fastest-growing brands in the frozen dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first low-calorie, low-sugar ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Shoprite, Publix and Target. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good frozen desserts, including its dairy-free and vegan line introduced in 2018, the Keto Collection in 2019 and Fruit Infusions in 2020. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened, Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10.
For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com.