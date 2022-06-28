CoreHub Xtreme provides supply chain assurance and optimizes fleet management with all of your data on a single dashboard
PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EROAD, a leading global fleet performance management partner, today introduced CoreHub Xtreme, a next-generation IoT trailer monitoring and control gateway designed for supply chain assurance and optimized fleet efficiency for cold chain transportation. Engineered to transform food safety, the CoreHub Xtreme delivers real-time data from all connected assets into a single platform to boost driver safety and fleet health.
According to the CDC, an estimated 48 million people get sick from foodborne diseases in the United States each year. With the adoption of CoreHub Xtreme and its IoT network of door, temperature, fuel, and humidity sensors, drivers and fleet managers can minimize lost loads and have confidence in the safety of their food cargo despite potential harsh weather or road conditions.
"Our daily lives are affected by reefer and cold chain transportation whether we realize it or not. Protecting those goods and the drivers who are transporting them is crucial," said Akinyemi Koyi, President of North America, EROAD. "Because of this, we are excited that the merging of EROAD and Coretex led us to be able to develop a richer solution to solve issues such as these. CoreHub Xtreme empowers fleet managers and their drivers with the ability to not only monitor the driver, asset and load in real-time, but also diagnose and prevent potential bad outcomes like lost loads - further contributing to both driver and cargo safety and cost savings."
CoreHub Xtreme trailer gateway offers integrated workflows and advanced engine diagnostics for equipment monitoring and control, leading to increased efficiency and operational optimization. Additional benefits of CoreHub Xtreme include:
- Boosting Trailer Health & Driver Safety: By monitoring trailer automatic braking systems (ABS), engine fault codes, tire pressure and more, companies can save on maintenance costs and boost the fleet's overall health.
- Increased Fuel Savings & Asset Utilization: With features like remote pre-cooling, pre-cooling analytics, idle reports and more, fleets can also increase efficiencies, saving both time and money when it comes to fuel and asset utilization.
"Safety and efficiency are key when it comes to the reefer and cold chain industries. Now, drivers and fleet managers can gain increased insights into every moment of the trip," said Koyi. "CoreHub Xtreme encompasses the entire transportation experience - from fuel efficiency and asset utilization to temperature monitoring and vehicle maintenance making it easy to operate with confidence."
To learn more about CoreHub Xtreme and its benefits, visit https://www.eroad.com/product/corehub-xtreme.
About EROAD
At EROAD, we help our customers grow with solutions that provide a deep and broad range of highly contextualized data across the driver, asset, and load performance. Our solutions deliver robust visibility into issues and then help translate this data into actionable insights that customers can use to improve their operations. EROAD's hardware and connectivity set the standard for accuracy and reliability while helping customers significantly improve the efficiency and productivity of their fleet operations within the transportation, cold chain, construction, and waste & recycling segments. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX and employs almost 650 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit http://www.eroad.com.
