NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Espanita Tequila Company is pleased to announce that Espanita® Añejo Artisanal Tequila has won a prestigious "Tequila of the Year" award and received a Gold Medal from the 2021 Bartender Spirits Awards, which took place in San Francisco this May and saw more than 850 submissions from 45 countries. Espanita's Gold Medal is the ultimate seal of approval in the global spirits on-premise industry, with a panel of judges comprised of high-profile directors and beverage directors.
Bartender Spirits Awards is a leading industry competition that recognizes that bartenders are the true influencers – their passions and tastes provide direction for the consumer, especially via their guidance with wine, beer, or spirit recommendations. "We really wanted a way to recognize those spirits that would be a great addition to any bar and that are completely on-trend in terms of packaging and price," said Sid Patel, Founder, and CEO of Beverage Trade Network. "Whether bartenders are looking to plug a very specific gap in their existing spirits inventory, or construct an entirely new cocktail menu from scratch, what better advice could they get than from fellow bartenders?"
Medals were awarded to those spirits that met very specific judging criteria, with a goal of identifying spirits that should become additions to bar inventories. Each brand of distilled spirits was evaluated on Mixability, Balance and Versatility, Taste, Mouthfeel and Finish, Package and Price.
"We are very proud and happy for Espanita Tequila Anejo to be recognized as Tequila of the Year; this is a true testament to the skills and passion of Mexican artisans committed to handcrafting Espanita to the highest standards of quality. Espanita Tequila has been designed by keeping the needs of hospitality community in mind, starting from its complex, agave-forward taste that results in a truly versatile spirit that enhances and elevates any tequila-based cocktail, and to its luxury packaging optimized to perform well in a high-paced on-premise environment," says Marina Wilson, president and founder of Espanita Tequila Company. "Gold Medal from the Bartender Spirits Awards and Tequila of the Year award validate our efforts to date and provide us with inspiration to continue our work of innovating the brand and experimenting with non-traditional maturation approaches to provide hospitality professionals with truly unique, outstanding spirit," adds Wilson.
Espanita Tequila's Global Brand Ambassador and creative advisor to the Company, Armando Christian Perez, widely known to his fans as Pitbull, has been very excited to learn about new award. "It's great to see that Espanita Tequila has performed so well at Bartender Spirits Awards. This is another Gold Medal in our growing achievements as a brand," says the global superstar, whose impressive career in music history includes countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, single sales of over 80 million, and cumulative views in excess of 15 billion. "Goes to show hard work pays off. I am looking forward to our continuous work together in making Espanita Tequila a household name," added Mr. Perez.
About Espanita® Tequila
Espanita Tequila is recognized as one of the most remarkable handcrafted tequilas on the market today, with numerous medals and distinctions awarded for its uncompromised quality, creativity of packaging and exceptional value. Espanita is created by using traditional production methods developed in Mexico over hundreds of years from 100% Agave, grown at high elevations of Jalisco's Highlands. The brand's commitment to heritage, authenticity, and quality results in a sophisticated and velvety smooth spirit, which accentuates characteristics that are exclusive to tequila alone: the distinctive aromas and delectable flavors of traditionally slow-cooked Blue Agave.
To learn more about Espanita tequila, or for more information, visit http://www.espanita-tequila.com and the brand's social channels: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/espanita_tequila/) and Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/EspanitaTequila).
About the Bartender Spirits Awards
The Bartender Spirits Awards looks to identify spirits that should become additions to bar inventories. The aim of the spirits competition is to provide independent and honest reviews for brands looking to enter the U.S. on-premise industry. The organizers of the event are Beverage Trade Network, a leading online platform dedicated to connecting the global beverage industry.
