CHICAGO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Esquire by Cooper's Hawk announces its March 21st opening in Chicago's Gold Coast and welcomes James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Top Chef Judge and Food Activist, Tom Colicchio - the first to join the kitchen as part of Cooper's Hawk's Visiting Chef Series. The concept is from Chicago-based Cooper's Hawk, the parent company led by CEO/Founder Tim McEnery and home to 49 restaurants and 545,000-member wine club.
Esquire by Cooper's Hawk at 58 E. Oak Street (formerly known as Cooper's Hawk Esquire) has been reimagined and is the first restaurant to open under the company's "by Cooper's Hawk" brand extension. Guests and wine club members will enjoy a completely new way to experience the Cooper's Hawk brand ethos, which is rooted in building community and celebrating life's moments over food and wine.
Esquire by Cooper's Hawk, designed to be a culinary destination, will bring some of the world's best food and wine experiences to Chicago. The restaurant's Visiting Chef Series premieres with a 7-item menu from acclaimed Chef Tom Colicchio. Running through May 21, 2022, the menu is inspired by Chef Tom's commitment to simple, seasonal cooking and will feature some of his favorite ingredients like Peekytoe Crab, Agnolotti & Rohan Duck. Dishes will be served with a wine pairing, curated by Cooper's Hawk Master Sommelier, Emily Wines.
"Chicago has always been one of my favorite food towns. I'm thrilled to be the inaugural chef for the Cooper's Hawk's visiting Chef Series," said Chef Colicchio.
In addition to Chef Colicchio's menu, (and subsequent menus from future visiting chefs) Executive Chef Nate Henssler (formerly of Tao, Portsmith, Bellagio, Sensi and Michael Mina) will debut an elevated menu based on Cooper's Hawk favorites, in addition to happy hour and a weekend brunch, opening in early summer. Esquire by Cooper's Hawk will also feature menu pairings and happy hour tastings from the venue's highly coveted 1,600 bottle wine collection, twice selected by Wine Spectator for a Best of Award of Excellence.
"We are so excited to welcome Chef Colicchio as our first Visiting Chef," said Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk Founder & CEO. "He sets a level of excellence that we plan to bring to guests and wine club members throughout this series and beyond. His dedication to food and wine exploration perfectly pairs with our vision for Esquire and future 'by Cooper's Hawk' brand extensions."
Built in 1938, the Esquire Theater facade and vertical sign has been retained and the three-level unique structure of nearly 24,000 square feet includes enhancements such as a large digital display of rotating Visiting Chefs along with glamourous art deco inspired furnishings, fresh floral arrangements, and new wine collectables displayed throughout. The highlight of the space is a 50 foot completely glass enclosed wine tower holding over 1,600 bottles of wine from around the world surrounded by two large dining rooms with intimate seating, tasting bar, 5 private dining rooms and an outdoor terrace overlooking Oak Street. Guests and wine club members will continue to have access to a wine pick up counter,
The Visiting Chef Series will feature a cast of highly notable chefs presenting quarterly menus that explore the long and celebrated relationship between food and wine.
Reservations open March 11th via Open Table.
Hours of Operation:
Sunday – Thursday: 11AM – 9PM *(lunch begins Tuesday, March 22)
Friday & Saturday: 11AM – 10PM
Address:
Esquire by Cooper's Hawk
58 E Oak Street
Chicago, IL 60611
P: (312) 736 – 9999
About Cooper's Hawk
Founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, Cooper's Hawk was built upon the belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections. The portfolio currently includes 49 Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant locations, 545,000-member wine club and "by Cooper's Hawk" concepts that showcase a curated selection of some of the best culinary and wine experiences. Cooper's Hawk wines have won over 600 awards and are the Official Wines of the Screen Actors Guild® Awards. (www.chwinery.com)
