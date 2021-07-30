NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The property, located just 15 miles south of Cleveland, includes the 34,220 Sq. Ft. Party Center and Nightclub on 5.73 acres with building and oil well plus an adjacent parcel of 7.0 acres of bare development land. Maas Companies of Ohio Inc. will be conducting the auction.
The Cerino Family operated the facility for 57 years, closing in February of 2020. North Royalton is just 15 miles from Cleveland and only three miles from 1-71 and I-77. It is a turn-key fully equipped event center/banquet facility with 5 ballrooms, full sit down restaurant plus lower level bar nightclub. The property had $400,000 of upgrades done over the past eight years. Also included are a fully equipped centrally located shared commercial grade kitchen with bakery, multiple entrances, CCTV Camera System and 2 liquor licenses.
Carrie Cerino's has a long-standing history in the community; many residents have nostalgic memories of Grandma Carrie starting Carrie Cerino's with her homemade recipes and personal greetings. In later years Grandma Carrie's grandchildren ran the restaurant and continued her legacy. Tyler Maas with Maas Companies states, "This is a great opportunity for a new owner, the bank is anxious to find the next chapter for this property. By selling the adjacent 7 acres of development land zoned general/commercial/retail, industrial the new owner will have extensive options for expansion."
Those looking for additional information can view the auction details via the auction company website: http://www.maascompanies.com or contact the auction company by phone at 507-285-1444.
Interested parties are encouraged to tour the property during a staffed open house on August 3 from 9 AM – 1 PM. Other times by appointment only.
