Set along a pristine white sand beach on Mexico's Riviera Maya, the pop-up, Please Drink Tequila, will highlight Mayan flavors, Mexican spirits and award-winning mixology
RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, the Riviera Maya's newest luxury resort, announces a new collaboration with New York City's outstanding cocktail institution, Please Don't Tell. The pop up is the first in a subsequent series with some of the world's most talented mixologists, which will continuously be announced throughout the year, and is a part of the brand's overarching global culinary program, Taste of Auberge. Please Drink Tequila, a cheeky take on Please Don't Tell's famous "PDT" acronym, will take over Etéreo's various eateries—and a special speakeasy—with mixology and gastronomy creations by its award-winning founders, including legendary mixologist Jeff Bell.
"I'm beyond thrilled to be partnering with Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection for this property wide pop-up," said Jeff Bell, owner of Please Don't Tell. "In New York City, I'm used to working in our small speakeasy and am very excited to be working with the talented beverage and culinary team to develop a cocktail offering that highlights the cuisine of the Yucatan Peninsula. We did a scouting trip a few weeks ago to try a wide array of local spirits, not limited to just Tequila and Mezcal and will be incorporating some fantastic Mexican rums, whiskeys, liqueurs, sake, and other agave based distillates."
The Please Drink Tequila residency will take place between July 1-10, 2022, and provides guests an opportunity to sample a wide variety of both traditional and unconventional Mexican spirits through the creative lens of New York's favorite cocktail bar. During this time, Etéreo's private salon and library, El Nicho, will be the setting for an intimate pre-dinner cocktail party each evening with libations handcrafted by Bell. Hidden behind an unsuspecting large wooden door, the speakeasy-style space will serve as an oasis for storytelling, as well as an escape from the summer sun, where guests will learn about the convergence of local liquors and ingredients while enjoying the innovations.
Furthermore, the resort's exceptional culinary outlets—such as the modern Mayan restaurant, Itzam, or the beach club, El Changarro—will each feature a different menu of distinctive, limited-quantity of PDT cocktails crafted specifically for that space. Following dinner at Itzam or Che Che, digestifs and dessert pairings at the resort's sunken fire-pit will excite after-dinner revelry. Resol, a spacious lawn adjacent to Itzam, will host a Fourth of July celebration where guests can imbibe on a cocktail selections paired with cuisine prepared in a Mayan pib, an earth-oven barbeque that will take place overlooking the sunset and beach views. Unique in both destination and selection, the residency with one of Manhattan's most exclusive and award-winning cocktail bars will celebrate creative mixology, Mayan heritage and life by the Caribbean.
To round out the experience, select cocktails will welcome guests upon arrival to the resort and mixology kits will also be featured in guestrooms' mini-bars, or boticas. Following the residency, the partnership will live on through special cocktails and bites available throughout the property, such as the bar at Itzam.
For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/etereo/experiences/please-dont-tell.
About PDT (Please Don't Tell)
PDT (Please Don't Tell), is the famed New York City cocktail bar hidden behind the phone booth of the iconic East Village hot dog haunt, Crif Dogs. Since 2007, PDT has been serving cocktails from its ever-changing, seasonal menu to thirsty New Yorkers and visitors from around the world, along the way being named The World's Best Bar and receiving recognition from the James Beard Foundation for "Outstanding Bar Program." PDT opened in The Landmark Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong in 2018 and became the ultimate tippling destination for locals and travelers alike.
In 2021, PDT's Managing Partner Jeff Bell established a partnership with Apres Cru Hospitality, a reimagined hospitality investment and operations company by seasoned industry veterans that seeks out exciting and established restaurant concepts with a desire to grow. For more information, please visit http://www.pdtnyc.com, Resy and Instagram @pdtnyc.
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.
For more information: aubergeresorts.com
About The Friedkin Group
The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.
