A unique strategic vision of demand and supply in the 24-country European Pasta Foods market is presented, in particular, identifying the numerous companies present together with their market shares and major brands by country and product. Taken together, this report provides a unique and invaluable hard data strategic picture of the dynamics of this market from both a demand and a supply perspective.
This report provides a 45-page Executive Summary providing a detailed analysis of demand and supply comparing the merits of the 96 individual country & product markets covered, and features 28 graphs and 7 tables.
The supporting 269-page Main Report provides the underlying hard data by product & country for market demand (volume and value, retail and foodservice), and for supply (company market shares and brands).
Market Demand Analysis And Forecasts
For all the 96 country & product, markets covered, historical and forecast demand data are provided for the retail, foodservice and total markets by volume and value, together with a comparative analysis of all markets, including by per capita consumption and expenditure.
A Unique Strategic Vision Of The 427 Major Players
- This report presents a strategic vision of the major multi-country players as well as all the significant players in each country. 328 holding companies and 99 key subsidiaries are identified, covering each of the 4 countries and product markets presented, together with 817 market shares and matching brands. The Top-10 Players supply 47.3% of this market.
The leading company by market share value is Barilla with a 16.8% share, followed by Ebro Foods (6.2%) and Giovanni Rana (3.8%). This unique strategic company compilation is drawn from the researcher's online database (10,000+ companies, 25,000+ market shares).
Detailed In-Depth Coverage Includes:
- No. of Country Markets - 24
- No. of Product Markets - 4
- Total No. Ctry/Prod Markets - 96
- No. of Holding Companies+ - 328
- No. of Key Subsidiaries - 99
- No. of Co. Market Shares - 817
Countries:
- Austria
- Belgium/Lux
- Bulgaria
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Slovakia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
Products:
- All Pasta
- Fresh Pasta
- Dry Pasta
- Pasta Sauces
- Canned Pasta
A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:
- Aliminter
- Alpina Savoie
- Balviten
- Baneasa
- Barilla
- Bell Foods
- Divella
- Dr Schar
- Dr. Arend Oetker
- Dress Italian
- Druvan
- F.lli Sacla
- Fabia-nelli
- Farmo Spa
- Ferbar
- FFSM
- Filippou Group
- Filotea
- Fiora-vanti
- FMQFF
- Formec
- Fratelli De Cecco Di Fil
- Giuseppe Cocco
- Global Food Co.
- Globus
- Good Food Group
- Gooh!
- GranFood
- Granoro
- Helios
- Helios Pasta
- Heristo
- Hilda
- HKScan
- Hostina
- Il Fornaio
- Il Pastaio
- Impala Invest
- Ind. Bierzo
- Ind. Racionero
- Inter-snack
- Inzers-dorfer
- Jamie Oliver
- Japavo
- Jeremias
- Jolly
- Kartner
- Kavel Invest
- Kelemen
- Keunecke
- LDH La Doria
- Lensi
- lgar
- Melson's Group
- Mersel
- Migros
- Nestle
- Nosari
- Novalim
- Nuh Ticaret
- Pambac
- Parioli Cucina
- Pasta Berruto
- Pasta Foods
- Pastif. Bolognese
- Pizoler
- Podravka
- Ponti
- Pragosoja
- Premier Foods
- PT Servis
- Puglisi
- Raisio
- Ravioles St Jean
- Recheis
- Rezoli
- Sacla
- Salsas de Rioja
- Siro
- Soubry
- Spektar Coms
- Spigadoro
- Steinhaus
- Struik Foods
- Sudzucker
- Sugalidal
- Surgital
- Terre Sangior.
- Tilda
- Tine
- Vitis
- Vodolei
- Voltan
- Yeo
- Zabler
- Zael
- Zagaria
- Zamek
