The Catering Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.56% by 2025. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Catering Services requirements.

Catering Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth
  • Green initiatives
  • Supply assurance
  • Customer retention
  • Cost savings
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Category innovations
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Demand forecasting and governance

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Catering Services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

