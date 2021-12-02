NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conca de Barberà, set north of the Tarragona, is a small, almost unknown wine region in north-eastern Spain. Bound by the Francoli river and its headwater Anguera, it was formed by vigorous water erosion. Situated at elevations ranging from 350 to 900 meters above sea level and benefiting from a Mediterranean climate, elevation, slope and exposure differences throughout the region contribute in creating a wide range of microclimates. Conca de Barberà was officially recognized as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) in 1985.
Its most important varieties are Trepat, along with Macabeu and Parellada, but what really defines Conca de Barberà is the Trepat, a native grape variety that can be found only in this area. Given its voluminous berries, Trepat was traditionally used to make the region's flagship rosé wine, and it coexists in the Conca de Barberà region with other indigenous and imported varieties. Nowadays, local producers are devoted to showing Trepat at its best, both as rosé and red expressions. The rosés feature a clean raspberry color and fruity notes, whereas reds exhibit ruby hues with fresh red fruit aromas. While the production of rosés using Trepat is traditional to the area, the production of red wines only began in the 21st century, with the first launch of a single-variety wine in 2004. Now, Trepat is broadly used by wineries within the region.
About TASTE THE DIFFERENCE PROGRAM
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
