LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Foundation and Trejo's Tacos set to donate 800 bowls of food to front line workers.

WHAT: 

In support of the East LA community, as well as the many healthcare and front-line workers that still have to go into work during holidays, the Everest Foundation is teaming up with actor Danny Trejos and Trejos Tacos, as well as L.A. County Supervisor, Hilda Solis, for a drive-up food giveaway.


The East Los Angeles Civic Center will have tables set up for community members to drive up and receive their donated food bowl from Trejos Tacos. The event will also feed members of the departments housed in the Civic Center, including the Roybal Health Center, Soledad Enrichment Action Gang Intervention Program and Proyecto Child Health Care.


Organizers are encouraging community members to limit the number of people walking by utilizing the drive-up option. Security will be in place to ensure that people are wearing masks and following proper social distancing measures.



WHEN: 

Thursday, December 17  


12:00 to 2:00 p.m. PT    



WHERE: 

East Los Angeles Civic Center 


4801 E 3rd Street 


Los Angeles, CA 90022



VISUAL:

300-500 community members and essential workers are expected to attend the event 


Lines of cars waiting for their food 


Tables filled with donations 


 Volunteers handing out food bowls



WHY:

"During this difficult time, we want to give thanks to the East L.A. Community, especially our front-line workers that surround that facility, by spreading some joy this holiday season," said Dr. Michael Everest. "We are grateful to be working with Trejos Tacos to, once again, give back to such an important community."



WHO: 

The Everest Foundation, Dr. Michael Everest


Trejos Tacos, Danny Trejos 


L.A. County Supervisor, Hilda Solis

About the Everest Foundation
The Everest Foundation is a global non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, based in Los Angeles, that provides opportunities for the advancement of innovation in medical education and cutting-edge medical research. The foundation optimizes the influence and nature of residency programs and provides funding for program-specific initiatives, benefiting the teaching hospital and individual program, along with funding for medical research training and addressing the needs of communities, programs, trainees, physicians, and scientists.

CONTACT:
 Nicole Rodriguez, Interdependence PR
847-508-087
261508@email4pr.com 

 

