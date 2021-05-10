HYATTSVILLE, Md., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everything Legendary (golegendary.com), a Black-owned and operated plant-based meats producer in the United States, will be sold at 310 Target locations in 13 states starting on May 15, 2021. These well-seasoned, soy-free, no GMO vegan burgers carry a hearty Mid-Atlantic customer base from 500 existing grocery stores including Safeway, Giant and Acme and Stop & Shop along with an online customer following in 48 states and U.S. territories. Everything Legendary Burgers are currently sold at select restaurants as a healthy menu selection at a premium price.
"Every time we get a shipment in, they sell out within just a couple of days, just because people love the burgers, so so much. As soon as our doors open at ten o'clock in the morning, people are coming in asking for the Legendary Burger. It is guaranteed the best vegan burger on this Earth," says Brie Boswell, Manager of Everlasting Life Vegan Restaurant in Capitol Heights, Maryland.
First Quarter 2021 sales of Everything Legendary refrigerated vegan meats indicate that the brand is one of the Top 3 plant-based meats distributed to buyers. Everything Legendary is expecting even stronger growth after reports by The Good Food Institute and Plant Based Foods Association indicate that the U.S. plant-based food market more than doubled in 2020.
"Our rapid sales trajectory and swift, expansive distribution growth proves people agree with us that the soul of food is taste," said Duane Cheers, CEO/Founder of Everything Legendary. "We're delivering the satisfying flavor American families want and the nutritious value they need to live better, longer and happier lives."
Target will stock a pair of Everything Legendary food items. The 2-pack Everything Legendary Burgers are 8 oz product weight, SRP of $6.99 and the Everything Legendary Ground is 12 oz product weight, SRP $9.99. Everything Legendary https://golegendary.com/
