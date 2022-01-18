ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coated casing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2031, notes a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
The use of collagen casings is increasing in sausages, owing to their ability to retain the tenderness and cooking characteristics same as that of natural casings. Moreover, rise in demand for sausages in the HoReCa (hotel, restaurants, and cafe) industry is resulting in expansion of the meat packaging industry, which, in turn, is creating revenue-generating opportunities in the global coated casing market.
In coated casings, different herbs and spices such as garlic & onion, hot paprika & chilli, lemon pepper, and curry are used. Owing to this factor, these casings offer appealing aroma and taste to meat as well as other vegetarian food products.
The market is expected to gain lucrative business prospects in Europe, owing to rise in the demand for several food products, such as sausages, in this region. Furthermore, increase in inclination among regional populace to buy products that have see-through or transparent packaging is generating growth avenues in the Europe market.
Coated Casing Market: Key Findings
- With rise in demand among end users for bespoke products, players in the coated casing market are offering customized mixture of herbs and spices in casings as per the need of their customers. These initiatives are creating ample business opportunities in the coated casing industry.
- Plastic casings and woven reinforced casings are gaining traction, owing to their varied advantages, including their ability to transfer flavor, smoke, and color precisely with multilayer and monolayer structural packaging. Thus, rise in the use of these products is estimated to create substantial avenues in the global coated casing market during the forecast period.
- Adoption of coated casings is increasing among different end users, including food manufacturing companies, owing to the ability of these casings to decrease the sodium levels. Furthermore, these products are available in varied formats, including sheets, rolls, sleeves, and cut pieces.
- Manufacturers are increasing investments
in researches focused on providing collagen casings that offer superior level of strength, flexibility, and uniformity. Besides, the popularity of collagen casings is increasing among end users, as they offer several advantages over natural casings such as uniform size or no weak spots.
Coated Casing Market: Growth Boosters
- Rise in use of see-through packaging technique in the meat industry is estimated to drive the sales of coated casings in the upcoming years
- Demand for coated casings is projected to increase due to rising inclination among customers toward the consumption of frozen food products
- Increase in use of mobile shopping app amid the COVID-19 pandemic is bolstering the coated casing industry globally
- Surge in use of coated casings in professional & home kitchens and processing facilities
in order to cook, marinate, or cold transfer various meat items is propelling market expansion
Coated Casing Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Viscofan Group
- Kalle GmbH
- Viskase Companies, Inc
- World Pac International AG
- Nomax Trading Ltd
- FRUTAROM Savory
Solutions Austria GmbH
- Planet Pack
Coated Casing Market Segmentation
Coating Type
- Woven Reinforced Casings
- Non-woven Fabric Coated
- Viscose Casing
- Plastic Casings
- Individual Casings
- Shared Casings
Product Type
- Spice Sheets
- Spice Shirred/Roll Casings
- Spice Cut Pieces
- Spice Sleeves
Application
- Dry Sausage
- Smoked Pork and Ham
- Fish
- Cooked Food/Ham
- Vegetarian Products
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa
