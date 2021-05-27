COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As mandates are lifting and temperatures are rising, Experience Columbus is encouraging eager travelers to consider the progressive, forward-thinking capital of Ohio as they look past the pandemic with energy, excitement and optimism for what's next. Starting with Memorial Day Weekend as the unofficial kickoff of the season, the destination marketing organization for the country's 14th largest city is billing the coming months as the "Summer to Live" and is providing travelers with tangible ways to activate that energy, which mirrors the city's Live Forward spirit, with themed bucket-list itineraries, activations and other incentives.
"We've all spent the past year bottling up angst and just trying to survive, and now is the time to reemerge, step out of our comfort zones, and really live," said Sarah Townes, Vice President of Marketing for Experience Columbus. "Living forward is what our city is all about, so whether you live to do something thrilling, to inspire others, or to try something new, we want people to see Columbus as the perfect backdrop for their 'Summer to Live'."
The "Summer to Live" launches with a new series of inspirational videos highlighting locals and how they live forward in Columbus based on their passions. To help zealous travelers – and Columbus residents ready to reconnect with their city – live forward this summer, Experience Columbus has curated itineraries for every type of traveler and exclusive offers for overnight visitors who book a two-night stay in the city. Itineraries include:
Live for the Scene, a blueprint for unwinding in Ohio's capital city, with everything from live music venues to dive bars.
Live for the First Bite, with mouthwatering tips for rediscovering (or finding for the first time) the city's most unique and unexpected eateries.
Live to Slay, a nod to Columbus' fashion-forward atmosphere and the best places to score hard-to-find pieces.
Live for the Thrill, perfect for adrenaline junkies and packed with experiences like mountain biking, ziplining, kayaking and more.
Live to Shine, celebrating the city's distinct communities with a curated list of the top spots run by women, Black, LGBTQ (and other!) diverse business owners.
Live to Inspire, showcasing Columbus' artistic side, from museums to public exhibitions like large-scale murals and quirky outdoor installations.
To learn more about "Summer to Live" and to book experiences, visit experiencecolumbus.com/liveforward or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To share stories of "Live Forward" and "Summer to Live" in action, post on social media using #LiveForwardCbus, or email community@experiencecolumbus.com.
