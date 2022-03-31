Exploring the Biggest Culinary Food Trend in the World - 'EATING PLANTS' - New Docu-Series Signs Distribution Deal with TVF International. The show from Kate Clere and Mick McIntyre, the filmmakers of the critically acclaimed award-winning documentary Kangaroo: A Love-Hate Story, travels the globe investigating the benefits, best food, products, restaurants, influencers, and experts in the plant-based movement.
Bringing the biggest culinary trend in the world to our screens is the new docu-series EATING PLANTS from Kate Clere and Mick McIntyre, the filmmakers of the critically acclaimed award-winning documentary Kangaroo: A Love-Hate Story. The 6-episode upbeat shows travel the world exploring the benefits, best food, products, restaurants, influencers, and experts in the plant-based movement. The creators have signed a distribution deal with TVF International, leading the world in documentary and factual entertainment distribution. The series is being sold worldwide on multiple platforms and formats.
The series captures the rapid growth of the plant-based industry with a predicted value of over $162 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Bloomberg Intelligence. A considerable percentage of consumers of plant-based meat alternatives are actually meat-eaters. Major Fast-Food Chains and Restaurants are all offering plant-based alternatives on their menus and are spending huge advertising and marketing dollars to attract consumers.
Each episode is filmed in the top vegan culinary destinations with a special host as we travel to America (hosted by Katie Cleary - Actor, Director, Producer), Germany (hosted by Dr. Aljosha Muttardi -Doctor, Actor - recently released Netflix- Queer Eye Germany, Youtube sensation, Influencer, and Gordon Prox - Youtube sensation, Influencer), Israel (hosted by Ori Shavit- Chef, Writer- Vegan Girls Have More Fun, Food Critic), the United Kingdom (hosted by Lucy Watson - Actor, Influencer, Chef, Writer), China (hosted by Nancy Zhao - Influencer, Chef, Writer, founder of the Redthread project, EduThread charity, and the Beijing Vegan Community), and Australia (hosted by Martin Dingle Wall - Actor, Producer, Environmental Activist).
The first of its kind, this series offers tips and health benefits of a vegan diet. A colorful travelog of recipes and cooking skills to inspire viewers around the globe to put plant-based food options on their tables. The hosts engage with international experts to create plant-based alternatives that are changing the shape of food and the food industry. The series is packed with ideas from doctors, athletes, influencers, and chefs leading the movement; who effect change in cooking, health, and the planet.
Notables appearing in Eating Plants include; NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Forbes 50 over 50 Miyoko Schinner, US celebrity chef Daphne Jade Cheng, Caro Cult from Netflix BioHackers, Channel 4 A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman, Great British Menu chef Kirk Howarth, Earthlings Director Shaun Monson, Director of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine Dr. Neal Barnard, NYC Restaurateur Ravi DeRossi, Victor Koo co-founder of Youku (China Youtube). Founder and CEO of International Anti-Poaching Foundation Damien Mander, and hosts include Aljosha Muttardi from Netflix Queer Eye Germany, E4 Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson and Martin Dingle Wall from Netflix Cypher.
"We wanted to offer meat and plant eaters alike tips on flavors, textures, tastes, and offer a new range of recipes that will add protein and nutrients to plant-based meals. The series aims to help educate people around this delicious new culinary trend; how to cook, shop, snack, and pack great healthy food in lunchboxes," states co-creator Clere.
Series co-creator McIntryre says "Many people are recognizing the need to switch to a more plant-based diet for their health and for the planet." In the series, Dr. Neal Barnard of The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine states "The health benefits of a plant-based diet include reversing diabetes, lowering cholesterol and reducing heart disease". The recent UN Climate report identifies adopting more plant-based diets "as a major opportunity for mitigating and adapting to climate change."
Under their banner, Second Nature films, Kate Clere and Mick McIntyre are best known for their global phenomenon documentary Kangaroo: A love-hate story - an inside look at the mass destruction of Kangaroos that prompted a parliamentary inquiry in New South Wales and launched a movement of its own. The critically acclaimed multiple award-winning film received rave reviews, including VARIETY -"Has the potential to help bring kangaroo welfare and management into much sharper focus in Australia and internationally." The NEW YORK TIMES "The filmmakers are determined to sound a wake-up siren, and they blast it here with extra strength," and "Shocking and Revealing," by BBC LONDON. Co-Director Kate Clere's Yogawoman also drew global interest. Mick and Kate are multi-award-winning documentary filmmakers who bring together key international social and environmental issues with beautiful cinematic storytelling. Their film What to do about Whales drew acclaim for it examining why whales are worth more alive than dead.
For more information on TVF INTERNATIONAL
