CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EyePromise, the #1 eye-doctor recommended line of eye vitamins formulated to help preserve, support, and improve vision and eye health, has partnered with three recent Korn Ferry Tour winners and recent PGA Tour graduates: Dylan Wu, Jared Wolfe and Lee Hodges. All 3 golfers are rookies on the PGA Tour for the 2021-2022 PGA Tour Season.
Already used by many PGA Tour golfers including 31-time European Title Winner Colin Montgomerie and 2021 Ryder Cup Captain Pádraig Harrington, EyePromise has been helping these golfers and other athletes have sharper vision and overall improved eye health.
A graduate of Northwestern University, 25-year-old Dylan Wu earned his PGA Tour Card this past summer after a big win at the Price Cutter Championship. "I'm excited to officially join the EyePromise family," said Wu. "One year ago at the eye doctor, I decided to give eye vitamins a try. Since then, I have noticed improvement in my ability to read the greens and less sensitivity in sunlight. This gives me confidence which, in turn, has helped me improve my game."
Similarly, American Jared Wolfe, who has played globally since 2014 and had victories last year at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and the Wichita Open, got curious about eye vitamins after hearing about them from others on the Korn Ferry Tour. "Vision is so important to golf, and frankly, any sport or day-to-day activity. I figured if the Boston Red Sox and other professional sports teams rely on these, why not give them a try?," said Wolfe. "I've been taking Vizual Edge Pro™ since November of 2020 and have noticed that I am picking up on so many more of the little details on the golf course and seeing my targets from a distance more clearly. For example, I can pick up the subtle contours and the grain on the greens much better."
Since 2001, EyePromise has been providing athletes, doctors, and the everyday individual with natural eye vitamins to help maintain and support better vision against age-related eye health issues, irritated dry eyes, and even the effects of screen time. EyePromise is NSF Certified for Sport®, and the science behind the supplements demonstrates that eye-friendly nutrients such as zeaxanthin and lutein work together to build the macular pigment within the eyes, which is responsible for crisp, clear vision and overall eye health.
Lee Hodges, the former University of Alabama Crimson Tide golfer, won the 2020 WinCo Foods Portland Open and had 15 top-25 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour this past year on his way to earning his PGA Tour card. Lee was introduced to EyePromise because of the eye dryness he was experiencing on the course. "I have worn contacts most of my life and am grateful to have found EyePromise," said Hodges. "I have always battled dryness and irritation due to long days outside on the golf course, and The Vizual Edge Pro supplement has reduced discomfort. Eye health is crucial to my ultimate success on the golf course!"
"We're so proud of the accomplishments Dylan, Lee and Jared have had on the Korn Ferry Tour and their achievement in earning their PGA Tour cards by finishing in the Top 25," said Andreas Wolf, President of EyePromise. "Their feedback after using Vizual Edge Pro™ is consistent with what we hear from other elite athletes. We look forward to a bright future with these young stars as they embark on the PGA Tour."
For more information on Vizual Edge Pro and other EyePromise products, visit http://www.eyepromise.com.
About EyePromise®
EyePromise provides unmatched expertise in nutrition science and is the leading provider of nutritional supplements that support eye health. The EyePromise extensive eye supplement line covers a full range of eye health needs, including macular health, dry eye, screen time, athletic visual performance of professional and collegiate athletes including esports. Our NSF Certified for Sport® performance supplements are scientifically formulated to give athletes the edge they need on teams including professional football, baseball, hockey, basketball and in Major League Baseball's Arizona Fall League™. We are the #1 eye-doctor recommended and trusted vitamin with thousands of US optometrists prescribing and millions of dosages consumed in the US. For more information on improving eye care with EyePromise, visit http://www.eyepromise.com.
